Environment

Winter Weather Guide: 10 Articles To Read During a Cold Snap

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 7 days ago

Middle Tennessee is in the middle of a cold snap. We’ve already seen several snow days this winter and more are sure to be on the horizon. As we settle into winter, here are some things to remember when temperatures are low and inclement weather comes our way.

Have an Emergency Kit Ready

Photo from weather.gov

One of the best ways to be prepared is to have an emergency kit. You can have emergency kits at home, work, and your car. Read more.

Check on Your Elderly Relatives and Neighbors

Stock Image

When the weather gets cold, the elderly may develop a reduction in body temperature more easily.  An excessive drop in body temperature can lead to hypothermia. Read more.

Keep Your Pets Safe

Stock Image

As temperatures continue to drop, it is important to remember that pets can have a hard time in cold weather, just like humans, but there are a few things you can do to keep your pets warm during the winter months. Read more.

Tips for Driving in the Snow

Driving in winter weather can be stressful. Winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter, according to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Drivers should know the safety rules for dealing with winter road emergencies. Read more.

Fire Safety and Insurance Tips During Winter Weather

Photo by Donna Vissman

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) are sharing heating safety and insurance claim information to help consumers avoid home fires and know what to do in case of home or automobile damage as a result of a winter storm system. Read more.

Tips on Safe Sledding

Stock Image

Sledding is a favorite outdoor winter activity but we’ve given you some tips to be safe. Read more.

What is Black Ice?

Photo by Donna Vissman

If you have to get out during inclement weather, ice is one of the biggest hazards, especially “black ice” (which, of course, isn’t black at all). Read more.

Understanding Winter Weather Terminology

Photo by Dawn West

In weather reports, you may have heard the terms “Winter Storm Watch” or “Winter Weather Advisory” but maybe you aren’t exactly sure what that means.  Read more.

How to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Photo from City of Spring Hill

Temperatures below freezing can cause pipes in your home to leak due to expanded, frozen water within, learn how to avoid frozen pipes. Read more.

What to Do if You Have a Power Outage

photo from MTE Facebook, from May 2020 storm

If you experience a power outage during a winter weather event, we have what you need to do in that situation. Read more.

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Community Policy