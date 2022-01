MMA Factory head coach Fernand Lopez has detailed why he had Ciryl Gane avoid going after Francis Ngannou’s injured knee. Hours before UFC 270, rumors began to surface online in regards to a potential injury Ngannou suffered during training. When it was time for Ngannou and Gane to do battle, both of “The Predator’s” knees were wrapped. As it turns out, Ngannou suffered a torn MCL and injured his ACL on the right knee.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO