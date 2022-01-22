Wanderer – The Interview

I would have done anything to make sure she was safe, to make sure she was never put into this predicament. But somehow, time plays a part in this place…this mansion. I looked everywhere for her or so I thought. But that was before it opened up, the next floor of this place. Every corner I turn, there is seems to be this madness to the darkness full of cries and despair. But with each of the clues that I find leads to another which at least gives some sign of hope. There is something about this mansion and the souls that seem to be trapped. I must find her…I must find my daughter even if I must become a soul of this place.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO