Wanderer – The Interview

Editor’s note: This podcast contains some strong language. In this episode, I talked to Wander, a Filipino-American post-rock band from the Bay Area in California. This was one of my favorite episodes to record so far, as all four band members were incredibly friendly and funny. We talked about the band’s origin story, their influences, songwriting processes and sad funk. Wander has a new album, Home, coming out in March, and if you like any of the bands and artists we discussed, I’d highly recommend taking some time to listen to Wander. If you are a musician or artist interested in coming on Creative Outlet, feel free to DM me at meyer_ryan_twt. Thanks for listening!
