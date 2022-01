CALIFORNIA, USA — Bus driver Brandi Donaldson describes the early days of the pandemic as living under a dark cloud. Week after week, the 38-year-old AC Transit employee wondered when – not if – she would get infected with COVID-19 and bring it home to her husband, four kids and elderly parents. “It wasn’t until April of 2021 that the black cloud was finally removed,” she said, “and that was when I was able to get my second COVID vaccine shot.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO