44 named to Triopia honor roll

Higgins Elementary Principal Lori Malone has released the names of those students who met the criteria to be named to the honor roll. Those students include Brelynn Addy, Zari Acolea, Levi Allmon, Gavin Anderson, Baylor Bethea, Kylie Brandi, Kason Buckaloo, Hailey Cecil, Jonathan Chancellor, Isaac Conkleton, Joseph Cortes, Hadley Craig, Lincoln Crawford, Joseph Drake, Amelia Decker, Jasper Drake, Ryker Echo, Mason Edelhauser, Jackson Farmer, Carson Franklin, Charles Freilinger, Lincoln Funk, Elizabeth Harris, Emmalynn Harris, Rex Head, Eleanor Headley, Liam Hogan, Aubree House, Ava Jones, Aubree Kauss, Ellie Kennison, Hadley Lawson, Valerie Lee, Peyton Martin, Easton McGill, Averie McKinneu, Elijah Michael, Joanie Myers, Tinley Nelson, Lincoln North, Matteo Olvera, Evian Pirtle, Braelynn Pool, Jimena Ramirez, Tessy Recendiz, Elijah Remember, Jacob Russell, Hunter Sessums, Maya Shafiq, Aubree Smith, Sam Smyers, Rylee Sneed, Mason Soliz, Jordan Story, Jack Walker, David Wells, Eli Witley, Ledger Wood and Braylin Wooten.
