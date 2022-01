PARKVILLE, Mo.-- The seventh-ranked University of Jamestown men's volleyball team opened its season Thursday evening against No. 4 Park University, losing in four sets 21-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-27. In set one, Park took a 12-7 lead after a service ace by Gabriel Soares, forcing a Jimmie timeout. Out of the timeout, Jamestown scored four straight points to get within one and the Pirates took a timeout of their own. Park eventually took a 21-16 lead, but UJ took the next four points and made it a one-point deficit. After Park's second timeout of the set, the home team settled down and finished with four of the final five points of the set and a 1-0 match lead.

