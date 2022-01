Scandella recorded an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Scandella helped out on a Jordan Kyrou goal in the third period. The 31-year-old Scandella has notched two assists in his last four outings, though that's hardly common for him. The Quebec native has 10 points, 50 shots on net, 60 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 43 contests overall. He's on pace for his highest-scoring season since 2017-18, when he had 22 points in 82 contests with the Sabres.

