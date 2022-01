Goalie controversy is so cliché. Let’s call it a goalie conundrum. Because really, until the games take on a life or death hue like the day before the first game of the playoffs, then there really is no controversy. And when one goaltender, in this case relatively unknown Ville Husso, is playing lights out and the team, in this case the St. Louis Blues, continues to collect points and solidly hold down a playoff spot, well, controversy seems unnecessarily dramatic.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO