NHL

Observations from the Lightning’s lackluster loss to the Ducks

By EDUARDO A. ENCINA
The State
 7 days ago

The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t have their best effort Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, falling into a two-goal hole after one period and playing catch up from there in a 5-1 loss, a defeat that snapped their four-game win streak. “They had a good game...

