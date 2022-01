NEW YORK — Give the Nets this — it was closer than most people thought it would be. Playing without all three of their star players Wednesday night, against MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, and on the second night of a back-to-back, there was every reason to believe these Nets would simply roll over against the Nuggets substantial fire power. But though they eventually fell, 124-118, at Barclays Center, there was still some good to be seen in the form of rookie Cam Thomas, who scored a career-high 25 points, and Patty Mills, who had 21.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO