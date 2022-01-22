Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cunningham 62, Kinsley 61
Girard 53, Douglass 15
Joplin, Mo. 91, Wichita West 47
Lakeside 52, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 38
Liberty (Mountain View), Mo. 51, Goodland 33
Lincoln 54, Wilson 53
Logan/Palco 61, Natoma 25
Lyons 33, Hutchinson Trinity 31
Maize South 68, BV West 57
Marion 65, Wakefield 19
Northeast Christian Homeschool 60, Jayhawk Linn 54
Northern Valley 71, Weskan 39
Osborne 46, Sylvan-Lucas 37
Pittsburg 47, BV Northwest 38
Scott City 47, Smoky Valley 46
Solomon 69, Herington 11
Stanton County 64, Wichita County 61
Thunder Ridge 39, Pike Valley 35
Topeka Heritage Christian 67, Osawatomie 35
Triplains-Brewster 56, Golden Plains 36
Wichita Life Prep 76, Frontenac 64
Wichita Southeast 68, Newton 56
Baldwin Invitational=
Baldwin 59, KC Bishop Ward 54, OT
KC Harmon 61, Augusta 46
Basehor-Linwood Tournament=
Comsolation=
Olathe West 72, Louisburg 43
Consolation=
KC Piper 60, Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 45
Semifinal=
Basehor-Linwood 60, Raytown South, Mo. 51
Junction City 61, Washburn Rural 57, OT
Burlington Invitational=
Consolation=
Ottawa 60, Independence 52
Rock Creek 54, Silver Lake 43
Semifinal=
Labette County 62, Sabetha 53
Paola 53, Burlington 40
Chanute Ralph Miller Classic=
Emporia 47, Chanute 43
SM South 53, Andover Central 49
Chaparral Roadrunner Classic=
Consolation=
Mulvane def. Conway Springs, forfeit
Wellington 65, Belle Plaine 53
Semifinal=
Chaparral 75, Arkansas City 55
Circle 45, Clearwater 30
Colby Orange and Black Tournament=
Consolation=
Pine Creek, Colo. 67, Ulysses 50
Semifinal=
Hays 49, Beloit 34
Olathe North 73, Colby 34
Dodge City Tournament of Champions=
Consolation=
Goddard-Eisenhower 54, Manhattan 45
Olathe East 69, Wichita East 54
Semifinal=
Wichita Campus 50, Dodge City 48
Wichita Heights 60, Maize 56
El Dorado Bluestem Classic=
Kapaun Mount Carmel 68, Wichita Trinity 32
Wichita Collegiate 49, Great Bend 40
Flint Hills Shoot Out=
Semifinal=
Lyndon 62, Mission Valley 39
Halstead Adolph Rupp Invitational=
Semifinal=
Andale 55, Haven 46
Cheney 63, Rose Hill 50
Hi-Plains League Tournament=
Semifinal=
Lakin 72, Sublette 58
Southwestern Hts. 63, Elkhart 51
Hoisington Winter Jam=
Semifinal=
Ellinwood 54, Hoisington 47
Pratt 52, Ellsworth 31
McPherson Invitational=
Consolation=
Blue Valley 70, Wichita North 42
Derby 50, Wichita Bishop Carroll 44
Semifinal=
Lawrence Free State 60, McPherson 51, 2OT
St. James Academy 70, Topeka Seaman 63
Mid-Continent League Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hays-TMP-Marian 46, Norton 29
Trego 39, Phillipsburg 37
Northwest Kansas League Tournament=
Consolation=
Quinter 58, Sharon Springs 50
Rawlins County 72, Oberlin-Decatur 18
Semifinal=
Greeley County 40, St. Francis 31
Ness City 77, Dighton 60
Oskaloosa Invitational=
Jefferson North 62, Oskaloosa 44
Royal Valley Panther Classic=
Royal Valley 65, Wabaunsee 49
Santa Fe Trail 57, Chapman 50
Salina Invitational Tournament=
Consolation=
Abilene 75, Liberal 48
Salina South 56, Concordia 44
Semifinal=
Andover 62, Salina Central 58
Wichita South 54, Buhler 38
Skyline 54 Classic=
Consolation=
South Barber def. Medicine Lodge, forfeit
Semifinal=
Norwich 47, Attica 38
Pratt Skyline 57, Stafford 33
SM West Viking Classic=
Championship=
SM Northwest 71, Shawnee Heights 34
Third Place=
BV North 59, Lansing 49
South Central Border League Tournament=
Consolation=
Flinthills 75, Burden Central 59
West Elk 66, Oxford 58
Semifinal=
Caldwell 45, Sedan 44
Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 37, South Haven 23
Spring Hill Invitational Tournament=
Championship=
BV Southwest 55, Hutchinson 35
Third Place=
Olathe South 58, Glendale, Mo. 42
St. John Mid-Winter Classic=
Semifinal=
Macksville 47, Wichita Sunrise 44
St. John 48, Wichita Independent 47
Sterling Invitational=
Championship=
Hugoton 44, Sterling 30
Third Place=
Southeast Saline 76, Kingman 54
Topeka Invitational Tournament=
Consolation=
SM West 63, Topeka Hayden 49
Semifinal=
Topeka West 85, St. Mary’s 55
Wichita Northwest 66, Highland Park 60
Trojan Classic=
Consolation=
Clay Center 56, Eureka 20
Riley County 40, Republic County 22
Semifinal=
Hesston 54, Remington 25
Hillsboro 64, Holcomb 40
Uniontown Tournament=
KC Christian 65, Uniontown 46
Prairie View 72, Altoona-Midway 39
Valley Center January Jam=
Consolation=
Valley Center 70, Coffeyville 45
Semifinal=
SM East 53, Garden City 39
Yates Center Mid-Season Classic=
Third Place=
Anderson County 39, Iola 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
