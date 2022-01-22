Friday prep report: Clarkson dominates as Saints continue to impress

Lee Smith has coached a lot of good players during his long and successful career at Briarcrest. Players who have made all-state and even some Miss Basketball winners.

But the veteran coach smiles at the mention of Kayli Clarkson’s name.

“Let me tell you about her,” he said. “Kayli Clarkson comes to practice every day loving it and wanting to be there. She doesn’t take plays off; she works hard. She’s excited. I’ve never seen somebody love practice as much as she does. In terms of post players I’ve coached, Kayli is right up there.”

Possibly the best thing about Clarkson from Smith’s perspective? She’s just a junior and still has a chance to get better. But she’s already pretty darn good as evidenced by her performance in Friday’s 63-44 victory over host Hutchison in a Division 2-AA West Region game.

The 6-foot-2 Clarkson put on a show, going 12 of 14 from the free-throw line and finishing with 29 points to lead the surging Saints. She scored inside against the smaller Hutchison defenders and showed her ability to pop outside and hit from 3-point range as well.

Hutchison's Tyler Jones (13) grabs a rebound on Jan. 21, 2022, in the game against Briarcrest. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

It was a highlight-reel performance and one that Briarcrest will want to see more of as it attempts to get back to the state tournament after missing out in 2020. Their schedule will certainly prepare them.

The Saints, who improved to 12-5 with Friday’s victory, lost to Class AAAA powers Arlington and Bartlett before Christmas and then dropped two games against strong out-of-state competition at a tournament in Dallas over the holiday break. But they’re 5-1 since New Year’s, with the only loss coming to a very good Harrison Central (Miss.) in last week’s I Have a Dream Girls Elite Showcase at Bartlett.

The victory over Hutchison was their second impressive one of the week; Briarcrest downed Collierville, 55-29, on Jan. 18. Clarkson said she likes what she’s seeing.

“When we play good defense, we play good offense,” she said. “We get going when we get stops, moving and rotating. I think we just weren’t connecting as a team. After Dallas we were like, ‘we need to get this under control.’ Me and Kathryn Echols, we got together and said, ‘this is our team. We need to get it going.’ ”

That’s exactly what the best friends and longtime AAU teammates have done. Briarcrest opened the game against Hutchison on an 8-2 run and never trailed against the the school that won last year’s D2-AA state championship. Echols, who is the Briarcrest’s outside complement to Clarkson’s inside dominance, added 13 in the win.

“We’ve committed to playing better defense and I think the kids are playing more as a team right now,” said Smith. “We’ve got everybody making contributions on both ends of the floor. I would say we’ve just become a little more together. They trust each other, believe in one another, and I’ve seen them grow up.

Hutchison's Tyler Jones (13) tries to steal the ball from Briarcrest's Kathleen Echols (15) on Jan. 21, 2022, at Hutchison. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“(In Dallas), we learned from some hard knocks and we’ve just grown up.”

Berklee Scifres, the only returning starter from last year’s state championship team, standout freshman Tyler Jones and Kaila Nugent all had eight points to lead Hutchison. The Sting have now lost two region games in a row after falling to St. Mary’s on Jan. 18.

The return game is scheduled for February 11 at Briarcrest.

In other games

Boys: Zion Owens scored 19 points and handed out four assists as CBHS , ranked second in the state in Division 2-AA, improved to an area-best 20-0 with a 67-38 victory over St. Benedict . Chandler Jackson had 17 points and five steals while Hunter Pratt finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Brothers, who have won 39 of their last 40 dating back to the beginning of last season. Freshman Damion Cox Jr. paced the Eagles (6-10) with 17. ... In a game in which both teams struggled to score, MUS defeated Briarcrest , 43-38, to keep pace with CBHS atop the region. Curtis Givens III had 11 for the Owls (12-5), who won despite shooting just 31.6 percent from the floor. Cooper Haynes had a game-high 15 for the Saints (16-6), who were even worse, finishing at 28.3 percent. ... FACS , the state’s second-ranked Division 2-A team, got past St. George’s , 63-47, to improve to 17-2. T.J. Thomas and Daniel Egbuniwe led the Crusaders with 14 and 12 points respectively. Josh Holloway was the lone Gryphon in double figures, scoring 10.

Marcellus Boyd scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half to send ECS to a 47-35 victory over Northpoint . Christian Gilliland led the Trojans with 21. ... Hayden Ledbetter went 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 21 points as Lausanne edged Harding , 55-53. ... Corbin Bowling led the way with 14 points in Fayette Academy’s 56-36 loss to Jackson Christian .

Three players had double-doubles as MHEA shrugged off a slow start and defeated Arlington , 70-41. Drew Kyzar had 20 points and 17 rebounds to pace the Eagles (24-4) while Luke Shoemaker finished with 17 and 13. Justin Morgan scored 12 points and grabbed 10 boards. ... In Class AAAA, East improved to 13-3 with a 71-53 victory over Columbia (Mo.) Father Tolton at the Quincy (Illinois) Shootout. Jamarion Harvey led the Mustangs with 19, E.J. Smith added 12 and Markese Washington 10. ... Sophomore K.J. Tenner, the city’s second-leading scorer, finished with 41 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Cordova to a 63-48 victory over Collierville . It’s the third game of the season in which Tenner has scored 40 or more. The Dragons were playing their first game under coach Shawn Taggart, who took over following the abrupt resignation of Cedric Henderson. T.J. McNeal and Phil Dotson each scored 14 for Collierville.

Amarr Knox finished with 24 points and seven steals as Bartlett improved to 19-6 with a 76-54 victory over Southwind . Charvez Ambrose added 19 and J.R. Jacobs had 14 and four assists. ... Kyler Dandridge scored 13 points and went end to end to score the game-winning lay-up as White Station slipped past Central , 46-44. ... Germantown downed Houston for the second time this season, 57-45. Anthony Medlock hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points for the Red Devils while Brock Vice’s 13 points paced Houston.

P.J. Hillman connected on 6 of 7 3-pointers to finish with a season-high 32 points as Power Center , ranked third in the state in Class AA, improved to 12-2 with a 97-46 win over Oakhaven . Caleb Jackson added 20 for the Knights, who are 5-0 in district play. Cordarious Sledge finished with 17 while Nick Wiggins chipped in with 11 points, six assists and five steals. ... Devin Sanders had 14 of his 23 points in the second half to spark Melrose to a 66-60 victory over Wooddale . ... Martavious Bernard’s 21 points sparked MLK Prep to a 55-45 victory over neighborhood rival Trezevant . Randin Johnson paced the Bears with 16.

MAHS , ranked third in the state in Class A, got 21 points from Geoffrey Shaw and 18 from Devin Jackson in a 77-45 victory over Soulsville . Jakavian Burks added 13 for the Lions, who are now 15-3 after beating Soulsville for the second time this week. ... Sophomore Jahari Davis scored 21 points, LeMarkus Wilkinson added 15 and Keilon Key tallied 12 to power Bluff City to an 80-41 victory over Westwood . ... JaSteven Walker, the winner of this week’s Daily Memphian fan vote for player of the week, celebrated with 33 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks as Fayette-Ware raced past Raleigh-Egypt , 92-65. Damarien Yates added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats and Ta’Carion Mitchell had 16 as well.

Tanner Burcham scored 25 points, Deshun Dunn added 20 and Jaidyn Rankins chipped in with 16 as Center Hill downed DeSoto Central , 88-61.

Girls: Bartlett , ranked fifth in the state in Class AAAA, upped its record to 18-4 with an 89-28 win over Southwind in District 15 action. Auburn signee Mya Pratcher and Nevaeh Scott each scored 17 to lead the Panthers, with Scott hitting three 3-pointers. Carrington Jones finished with 12 and reserve Shamari Hamlett added 10. ... Collierville had no trouble with District 15-AAAA rival Cordova , winning 70-9. Eleven players scored for the Dragons, led by Madison Lovelace’s 12. Paige Whitted, Caitlyn Wilson and Jordan Harris all had 10. ... Anna Lee Avery knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to send Houston to a 54-31 victory over Germantown .

One day after hitting five 3-pointers in a win over MHEA, White Station junior Demi Gentry sank four more to finish with 18 points in her team’s 50-45 victory over Central . Mallory Taylor added 13 for the Spartans while Akira Simpson’s game-high 25 paced the Warriors. ... Chara Ferguson scored 17 points and University of Memphis signee Serena Lee totaled 14 in Melrose’s 60-17 victory over Wooddale . ... Shunqeasha Bobo scored 20 of her 29 points in the first half as MAHS took command early and rolled to an 81-28 victory over Soulsville . Serenity Echols had 17 for the Lions while Keveonna Benson and Tonya Bobo added 10 each.

Star freshman Shelby Gray put up 19 points, six assists and eight steals in Westwood’s 64-21 victory over Bluff City . ... Four players scored in double figures as Millington trounced Craigmont , 92-28. Keria McGhee led with 24 points and eight steals and Micaiah Halliburton added 19 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Aubrey Young scored 12 points and Madison Turner contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds. ... St. Agnes improved to 11-5, defeating St. Benedict , 48-37. Natalie Bryant led the Stars with 13 and Olivia Page finished with 11.

Thanks to 20 points from Brylee Faith Cherry and 17 from Bethany Wright, Northpoint downed ECS , 56-31. ... Camille Burnette scored 16 points to send Fayette Academy to a 53-38 win over Jackson Christian . Emmie Moore and Kaitlyn Eubanks finished with 13 and 11 respectively for the winners. ... Horn Lake improved to 15-1 with a 68-25 victory over Southaven .

Halann Wallace had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help Hernando to a 68-58 victory over South Panola . Damiya Cummings and Abbey Harrison each scored 14, with Cummings adding seven assists and Harrison recording eight blocks.

Friday’s box scores

Boys

CBHS 67, St. Benedict 38

CBHS (67): Zion Owens 19, Chandler Jackson 17, Hunter Pratt 15, Jack Pender 4, Nehemiah Ausley 4, Michael Pepper 4, Rodney McNeal 3, Drew Petro 1

St. Benedict (38): Damion Cox Jr. 17, Rhett Broussard 6, Gary Bair 5, Marcus Gray 5, D’Qorian Davis 3, Joseph DiGaetano 2

Records: CBHS 20-0 (2-0 Division 2-AA West); St. Benedict 6-10 (0-2)

Cordova 63, Collierville 48

Cordova (63): Xavier Zanders 6, K.J. Tenner 41, Waylen Taylor 6, Devin Hall 7, Reginald Labattes 2, M. Bennett 1

Collierville (48): T.J. McNeal 14, Phil Dotson 14, Madison Taylor 3, Chris Sims 7, Alex Vandenbergh 10

ECS 47, Northpoint 35

Northpoint (35): Christian Gilliland 21, Gray Patterson 1, Shamir Trezevant 1, Dean Patterson 2, Darius Naylor 10

ECS (47): Marcellus Boyd 16, Mason Shropshire 8, Jase Aaron 6, Trey Ford 9, William Webster 3, Bennett Brady 3, Kenny Cox 2

FACS 63, St. George’s 47

St. George’s (47): Josh Holloway 10, Kyle Houston 5, R.J. Sims 2, Fred Deere 9, Darryl Williams 6, Tristin Fleming 6, Tate Wirth 9

FACS (63): Daniel Egbuniwe 12, Kobe Wilkes 5, Alex Harris 7, T.J. Thomas 14, Brian Shields 7, Corey Savage 7, Garret Spain 8, Kris Carroll 3

Records: St. George’s 12-4; FACS 17-2

Germantown 57, Houston 45

Germantown (57): Hugh McFarland 7, Kalen Jefferies 3, Rayquan Williams 7, Jacory Dixon 12, Anthony Medlock 23, Christian Hodges 4

Houston (45): Brock Vice 13, Jose Joiner 2, Mavrick Miller 7, Anthony McKinley 4, Ryan Mitchell 6, Kylan Clark 3, Kameron Clark 8

MAHS 77, Soulsville 43

Soulsville (43): Johnson 11, M. Williford 14, T. Williford 7, Moore 11

MAHS (77): Courtney Carter 9, Frederic Carter 9, Jakavian Burks 13, Jermichael Norment 5, Ashton Garrett 2, Devin Jackson 18, Geoffrey Shaw 21

MUS 43, Briarcrest 38

Briarcrest (38): Davis Walker 3, Jaye Nash 4, Keyron Crawford 2, Daniel Carnes 7, Cooper Haynes 15, Max Carroll 3, Wes Davis 4

MUS (43): James Barton 5, Jackson Ransom 3, Curtis Givens III 11, Brandon Nicholson 8, Joakim Dodson 8, R’Chaun King 7

Records: Briarcrest 16-6 (0-2 Division 2-AA West); MUS 13-5 (2-0)

MLK Prep 55, Trezevant 45

MLK Prep (55) -Bernard 21, Houston 4, Dancey 4, White 9, Wilson 11, James 5

Trezevant (45) -Larry Hampton 9, Armani Watson 13, Randin Johnson 16, Jordan McKinley 2, Jayleen Derry 5

White Station 46, Central 44

White Station (46) -Kyler Dandridge 13, Cedric Franklin 2, Marcus Crawford 9, Porter Kelly 2, Kody Hickerson 9, Stevelin Morris 7, Aaron Ford 2, Jasper Bell 2

Central (44) -Josh Burchette 3, Joseph Russaw 7, Jaylon Evans 10, Gary Evans 10, Cameron Hudson 2, Dedrick Miles 6, Larr McNeal 3, Alan King 3

Girls

Briarcrest 63, Hutchison 44

Briarcrest (63) -Olivia Howard 9, Kathryn Echols 13, Kayli Clarkson 29, Milan Carroll 6, Bryn Norton 6

Hutchison (44) -Kaila Nugent 8, Jayla Dorsey 2, Lauren Burress 5, Berklee Scifres 8, Tyler Jones 8, Wylly Wilmott 2, Ava Jones 4, Rebecca Burnett 7

Collierville 70, Cordova 9

Cordova (9) -Cailen McChristian 6, Ironi Holt 2, Jamya McCrae 1

Collierville (70) -Nakiyah Westbrook 1, Paige Whitted 10, Georgia Loynachan 4, Hilary Shikuku 2, Marissa Henderson 2, Mannie Amaefula 8, Carlyn Burdette 7, Emma Kelly 2, Caitlyn Wilson 10, Madison Lovelace 12, Jordan Harris 10

MAHS 81, Soulsville 28

Soulsville (28) -Ariel Rathell 2, Orlisha Franklin 8, Madisyn Bobo 6, Jainya Garrison 8, Nadayisha Lott 2, Angeniece Matters 2

MAHS (81) -Kariah Parker 8, Serenity Echols 17, Shunqeasha Bobo 29, Tamya Taylor 7, Keveonna Benson 10, Tonya Bobo 10

Melrose 60, Wooddale 17

Melrose (60) -Jackson 11, Ferguson 17, Lee 14, Fields 2, Wright 10, Scruggs 2, Rodgers 4

Wooddale (17) -Mya Davis 2, Raven James 3, Jamesha Stout 6, Zanorra Brooks 2, Queen Hancock 2

Northpoint 56, ECS 31

Northpoint (56) -Carrington Edwards 5, Bethany Wright 17, Brylee Faith Cherry 20, Madison Baker 7, Izzy Carlson 7

ECS (31) -Lucy Benson 7, Katie Field 10, Carley Brock 6, Audrey Broadway 6, Natalie Regel 2

St. Agnes 48, St. Benedict 37

St. Agnes (48) -Natalie Bryant 13, Olivia Page 11, Skylyn Weisenborn 9, Vina Vedala 5, Sara Israel 5, Kate McClusky 4, Ivy Gasaway 1

St. Benedict (37) -Maria Bair 10, Ella Lamey 7, Izzie Polania 6, Farrah Rector 6, Sarah Wiggins 4, Gracie Lamey 4

Records: St. Agnes 11-5 (1-1 Division 2-AA West); St. Agnes 3-13 (1-2)

White Station 50, Central 45

White Station (50) -Mallory Taylor 13, Ramya King 5, Demi Gentry 18, Qwanza Bryson 1, Haeli Bradshaw 4, Sihirah Reese 9

Central (45) -Akira Simpson 25, Jerrilyn Richardson 13, Kamryn Wash 2, Cameron Lewis 3, Grace Edgeston 2

Record: White Station 13-3

Thursday’s box scores

Boys

MHEA 70, White Station 61

MHEA (70) -Julius Goodwin 4, Elijah Guess 2, Caleb Thomas 2, Drew Kyzar 13, Luke Shoemaker 9, Andrew Thomas 25, Justin Morgan 15

White Station (61) -Kyler Dandridge 22, Cedric Franklin 3, Kody Hickerson 15, Stevelin Morris 10, Erin Hardrick 8, Jasper Ford 3

Record: MHEA 23-4

St. George’s 64, Macon Road Baptist 38

Macon Road (38) -Noah Christian 18, Jackson Grimes 3, Shane Eaton 3, Lucas Everett 14

St. George’s (64) -Josh Holloway 4, Kyle Houston 6, Amir Wilson 10, Fred Deere 12, Silas Jones 4, Harden Williams 4, Tristin Fleming 12, Darryl Williams 4, Logan Haddad 2, Tate Wirth 6

Record: St. George’s 12-3

Girls

Douglass 46, Memphis Rise Academy 11

Rise (11) -Zykerria Anderson 11

Douglass (46) -Gege Angalo 16, Alyssa Jones 18, Jordyn Avant 2, Jasmine Kone 8, Komna Billingsly 2

White Station 44, MHEA 41

MHEA (41) -Kathryn Guess 2, Alyx Reed 10, Ashley Milewski 8, Mikayla Abram 13, Grace Abram 2, Annalee Smith 3, Jessica Brown 3

White Station (44) -Mallory Taylor 9, Ramya King 4, Demi Gentry 17, Haeli Bradshaw 3, Sihirah Reese 11

Record: White Station 12-2