Wedding Apparels Market is Booming Worldwide with Carolina Herrera, Pepe Botella, Franc Sarabia

The luxury watch market was valued at $ 43,661.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 51,317.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.50% from 2021 to 2027. There is no has no official definition of a luxury watch, but it is considered to be in the price range of $ 1,200 and above. In addition, it means the status symbol of people. Common attributes of luxury watches are limited availability, social distinction, exclusivity, exceptional quality and high prices. Rising number of high net worth individuals, increasing disposable income and increasing spending on premium products are some of the factors driving the growth of the global luxury watches market during the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO