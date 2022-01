When Nia Dennis graduated from UCLA last spring, she knew she still had some gymnastics opportunities ahead of her, namely the Gold Over America Tour with a rockstar roster of world-class gymnasts, many of whom she grew up competing against. There was also an electric, flip-filled appearance on the 2021 Met Gala steps (no big deal). But ultimately, she's looking to branch out and discover what it means to be "NiaNation" beyond her sport.

GYMNASTICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO