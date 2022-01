Few programs can match the success of the UCLA gymnastics team, but it appears no other program is experiencing quite as much internal turmoil. A conflict that reportedly started over freshman Alexis Jeffrey's use of a racial slur while singing along to a song has resulted in a three-month fight over the program's handling of the incident, Jeffrey transferring to LSU and one of the program's seniors calling for third-year head coach Chris Waller to be fired.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO