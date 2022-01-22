Vineland over Medford Tech - Boys basketball recap
With the score tied after three quarters, Vineland used an 18-14 fourth quarter to defeat Medford Tech, 56-52 in Medford. James Hitchens Jr. scored a team-high 13...www.nj.com
With the score tied after three quarters, Vineland used an 18-14 fourth quarter to defeat Medford Tech, 56-52 in Medford. James Hitchens Jr. scored a team-high 13...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0