Vineland, NJ

Vineland over Medford Tech - Boys basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
 8 days ago
With the score tied after three quarters, Vineland used an 18-14 fourth quarter to defeat Medford Tech, 56-52 in Medford. James Hitchens Jr. scored a team-high 13...

