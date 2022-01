The family of a Connecticut woman is demanding answers after she died mysteriously while on a Bumble date. Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, was found unresponsive at her Bridgeport apartment on Dec. 12 after a 37-year-old man she met on the dating site Bumble and had gone on a date with, with called police, NBC News reports. The man apparently told Bridgeport Police that he and Smith-Fields drank tequila before Smith-Fields became ill, NBC New York reports. He claimed he brought Smith-Fields to her bedroom and laid her in her bed before going to sleep next to her. The man reportedly told police that he woke up to find Smith-Fields not breathing, with blood coming out of her right nostril.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO