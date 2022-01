Fact: DeMar DeRozan is a pillar of the golden era of Toronto Raptors basketball. Along with Kyle Lowry, Dwane Casey, and Masai Ujiri, among others, DeRozan helped morph an endlessly belittled franchise into a respected one. And as the wins piled up season after season, his game, fortified by his insatiable work ethic, continued its own upward trend. In fact, it was his final year in Toronto (2017-18 at age 28) that saw him begin to tap into the playmaking excellence that he went on to sharpen with the San Antonio Spurs and is now using to full effect with the Chicago Bulls.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO