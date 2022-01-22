ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK-Auburn Predictions

By Justin Rowland
Cover picture for the articleAlthough the SEC regular season schedule is still young Saturday's game between Kentucky and Auburn will have major ramifications for the league race. It's also a game that would probably be Kentucky's biggest win of the regular season when it comes to the resume on Selection Sunday. But it's...

Scarlet Nation

Three-Point Stance: Caleb Williams, signees, portal additions

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with the latest Caleb Williams rumors, a look at some 2022 signees who could help replace big names at high-profile programs and the best transfer so far for each Big Ten team. 1. BREAKING DOWN CALEB WILLIAMS' MANY OPTIONS. The Caleb Williams saga...
Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
Scarlet Nation

Mike Woodson gives update on Rob Phinisee's injury

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here. Indiana dominated Penn State in a 74-57 victory on Wednesday night in a game where almost everything went their way. The only negative occurrence of the game came at the 7:21 mark of the first half, when senior guard and hero of the Purdue upset, Rob Phinisee, went down with an injury.
Jabari Smith
John Calipari
Kellan Grady
Bruce Pearl
Scarlet Nation

Boilermakers win at Iowa behind clutch shooting

IOWA CITY — Purdue made every big shot it needed to after halftime on Thursday, hanging on in the face of an Iowa run typical of this series and winning 83-73. Isaiah Thompson led the Boilermakers with 18 points, while Jaden Ivey added 15. Purdue was 13-of-22 from three,...
Scarlet Nation

MBB: South Carolina sinks Vanderbilt

South Carolina (12-7, 3-4) used a big second half to beat Vanderbilt (10-9, 2-5) 70-61. For the second game in a row, South Carolina used a big second half run to take the lead. It wasn’t quite as dominant as the 24-0 run against Georgia, but South Carolina’s 15-1 run against Vanderbilt turned an 11-point deficit into a three-point lead. South Carolina made the run with defense, forcing six Vanderbilt turnovers and scoring 10 points off those turnovers.
Scarlet Nation

Move to bench paying off for Fulkerson and the Vols

John Fulkerson probably didn’t envision coming off the bench when he decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s free year of eligibility. Following a bout with COVID-19 during Christmas break, however, it’s the reality of the situation Fulkerson finds himself in. Fulkerson missed Tennessee’s game against Alabama...
Scarlet Nation

The Daily Recap: Replacing UGA's ILBs will be tough in 2022

Here is the Jan. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Georgia will have a tough task when it comes to fielding its inside linebackers in 2022. This past year that resulted in a national championship saw the Bulldogs get tremendous production at the position from Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker.
Scarlet Nation

Why I Coach: Matt Barnes

TigerSportsReport talks to new Memphis DC Matt Barnes about why he chose the coaching profession. We also discuss what type of recruits does he want in his defense and what his plans are for the Memphis defense.
Scarlet Nation

Badgers best Nebraska again in 73-65 home defeat

After a 10-day break that featured a COVID team pause and some public off-the-court drama, Nebraska returned to action against No. 11 Wisconsin for a matinee tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. The final result was more of the same for the Huskers, as the Badgers dominated the day...
Scarlet Nation

Rapid Recap: The need for more from Mike McGuirl

Selton Miguel suffered an injury against Baylor and it is thought to be a pretty bad sprain. They performed some tests and discovered that it was not fractured and he can put some weight on it. He will be out a minimum of 10 days to two weeks, per Bruce...
Scarlet Nation

Gamecocks land three-star guard off official visit

South Carolina’s 2022 recruiting class is getting bigger. The Gamecocks landed a commitment Friday afternoon from 2022 shooting guard Bryce Lindsay, who picked South Carolina over schools like Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh. He also had listed offers from Georgetown, Xavier, and Virginia Tech and was one of the top...
Scarlet Nation

McCaffery on the loss to Purdue

Fran McCaffery met with the media following Iowa's 83-73 loss and was frank in his assessment that the Hawkeyes effort in the first half didn't wasn't up to their standard. The good news for Iowa was the effort was much better in the second half. The bad news was the hole they dug was too deep to get out of against a team like Purdue.
Scarlet Nation

Takeaways: Utah Freshmen See Bigger Roles in Wazzu Loss

The Runnin’ Utes hit the road for the Washington portion of their road schedule, battling the Washington Cougars on Thursday night. Despite the return of their star, Branden Carlson, the Utes were outplayed from start to finish, losing their ninth in a row, 71-54. Here are the takeaways from...
