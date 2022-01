In this episode, Osman Baig joined Kevin Broom and Ron Oakes-Cunningham to talk over the most important figure in the Washington Wizards organization: Bradley Beal. We discussed how the team’s handling of Beal is symptomatic of the front office’s long-running dysfunction. We assess where Beal truly stands in the league and the challenges of trying to build around a player at his level. We got prescriptive too, which included a conversation about how the team could build around him, if they persist with their Beal strategy.

