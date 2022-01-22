ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Gate, CA

Caught on camera: Thieves take bags full of goods from Ulta store in South Gate

ABC7
ABC7
 7 days ago

Bystander footage captured a group of brazen thieves as they shoplifted in broad daylight from a South Gate Ulta Beauty store and ran out with bags filled with merchandise.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the Ulta shop at the Azalea Regional Shopping Center, located at 4635 Firestone Blvd., according to a witness.

Video showed several young women loading up bags of merchandise before scurrying out of the store. South Gate police say $4,000 to $5,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

No one was hurt in the theft, Ulta said in a statement to Eyewitness. The business is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

No arrest has been made.

South Gate police said the location has been targeted by robbers multiple times before.

Erick William
7d ago

This is organized theft and should be charged as racketeering. Hit them with the RICO law. And give them some serious time. It's high time we stop prosecuting these as petty theft. If we don't have enough prisons, I will gladly pay more to keep bad guys locked up.

Shantel Chambers
6d ago

This is absolutely ghetto! Makes all of us hard working, tax paying blacks looks bad! We are judged harsher than any race and this just adds fuel to the flame 😡😡

Liz
6d ago

Black young girls starting so young their career as delinquents!! WHAT A SHAME TO THEMSELVES, to their families, to their race and to their community!!!We will see now once they get caught, what our DA does!!? Gascon, you can still make a change and do the right thing!!! Don’t look at the people’s color nor race, look at their acts and people are so tired to see these criminals on the streets!!

