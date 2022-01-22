Caught on camera: Thieves take bags full of goods from Ulta store in South Gate

Bystander footage captured a group of brazen thieves as they shoplifted in broad daylight from a South Gate Ulta Beauty store and ran out with bags filled with merchandise.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the Ulta shop at the Azalea Regional Shopping Center, located at 4635 Firestone Blvd., according to a witness.

Video showed several young women loading up bags of merchandise before scurrying out of the store. South Gate police say $4,000 to $5,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

No one was hurt in the theft, Ulta said in a statement to Eyewitness. The business is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

No arrest has been made.

South Gate police said the location has been targeted by robbers multiple times before.