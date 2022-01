SPOKANE, Wash. – Day two of victim impact statements are underway in the case of Freeman school shooter, Caleb Sharpe. Last month, Sharpe entered a plea of guilty for the shooting that killed classmate Sam Strahan and wounded three others. The ambush occurred more than four years ago, and after a very lengthy and painful court process, those impacted by the violence are finally getting the opportunity to address the court.

