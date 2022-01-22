ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECAP: Blackhawks Topped by Wild in Home-and-Home Opener

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrome nets lone goal as Chicago falls at home to Minnesota. The Blackhawks dropped the first of two meetings in as many nights with the Minnesota Wild on Friday night, 5-1 at the United Center. Dylan Strome scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks late in the contest. Marc-Andre...

