VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December...kool965.com
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December...kool965.com
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0