ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Crews Rescue Ice Climber from Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls Friday night for an ice climber that had fallen. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Air St. Luke's, and the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) worked to recover the injured climber late Friday evening.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

6 Alternative Ways to Stay Warm During Idaho Frigid Winters

It is cold outside. That seems like an obvious statement, but this last week has seemed colder than most recently. As the weeks and months go by and the temperatures fail to reach above freezing, residents of Idaho continue to do what they can to be warm. The electric bill will be high as heaters are on high frequently, but there are some alternative ways to stay warm this winter. They may warm you up for short periods or hours, but there are some cheaper and better ways to stay warm than running a heater.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Warning: Headlight Use in Twin Falls Continues to be a Dangerous Issue

The lack of headlight use by many Idaho residents continues to be an issue for police, and a danger to other drivers. When Should Twin Falls Drivers Use Their Headlights. There are times when it is obvious that you should have your headlights on when driving. Or so you would think. When the sun goes down is definitely a time when your headlights should be on, yet in Twin Falls there are constantly cars driving around with no lights. This isn't a new issue, but it does seem to be more of an issue in recent months.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
KOOL 96.5

Two Idaho Restaurants Make Prestigious List of the Best Restaurants in the Country

For a town of just a little over 3,000 residents, this is a major accomplishment!. Each year, for the past nine-year, the incredibly popular review website Yelp has released a list of the "Top 100 US Restaurants." It's no easy feat since Yelp's collected more than 184 million reviews from all over the world. The 2022 list is here and looking at it is fascinating. Arizona, Florida, Georiga, Pennsylvania and Idaho's neighbor, Oregon led the way with five restaurants a piece in the Top 100.
SALMON, ID
KOOL 96.5

Famous Marilyn Monroe Filming Location Now A Stunning Idaho Home

Marilyn Monroe must have loved Idaho. She chose to film several films here. One of them, 1956's "Bus Stop," was a comedy adaptation of the musical with the same name. It certainly wouldn't be a comedy today because this is a film that doesn't age well. A good portion of the film was filmed in Ketchum, Idaho, near Sun Valley. It was supposed to be Montana in the movie, but Marilyn liked this beautiful location better. They found an old general store called the North Fork Store that they thought would be the perfect setting for both the bus stop that the movie was named for and Grace's Diner.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Creepy or Flattering? A Look at Idaho’s Missed Connections

We've all been there, right? You're single, out in public, and then all of a sudden someone catches your eye and you immediately think of ways that you can strike up a conversation. Most of the time, especially with the way the world is now, most people imagine what they could've done and fantasize about the possibilities the rest of the day.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

North Idaho Deputies Save 91-year-old Man From Frigid Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Three North Idaho deputies saved the life of a 91-year-old man that became confused and drove into a frigid lake Thursday evening. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies Zack Perry, Cody Ragan, and Tanner Cox are being hailed as heroes for jumping into action without hesitation Thursday evening at Hayden Lake where the water temperature was 37 degrees. The sheriff's office said in a statement that Deputy Cox had been on a routine patrol near the Honeysuckle Boat Launch when the 91-year-old man drove into the parking lot and continued down the boat launch into the lake. Cox called for more help and within minutes Ragan and Perry arrived on scene. When they got to the vehicle they noticed the elderly man having trouble getting out and immediately jumped into the water as it continued to slip further into the water. The three were able to get the door open and the man out before the vehicle became submerged. The 91-year-old of Coeur d'Alene was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and took him to an area hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The sheriff's office determined the man had become lost and confused, no alcohol was involved.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ringtail#Cat#Fish#Klix#Amalgamated Sugar#Idaho Fish And Game
KOOL 96.5

Bizzare Idaho Law Forbids You From Fishing This Way

Fishing is a favorite pastime activity or hobby here in Idaho. But, if you like to go fishing a lot, be careful because the way you do it may be hilariously illegal. And we’re going to tell you why!. But first, let’s look at some other really random laws...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KOOL 96.5

Zoo Boise Discounting Admission to Just $2 Every Tuesday in February

Who said a fun visit to Zoo Boise was a summer-only activity? The zoo is open year-round and they're making you an offer you can't refuse to visit in February!. As a thank you for all of the support Zoo Boise has received throughout the course of the pandemic, they're saying thank you to guests by discounting admission for everyone, regardless of age, to just $2 on Tuesdays in February. The offer gives you four opportunities to enjoy discounted admission.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Teen Struck By Car Coming Home After 2 Mo In Hospital

In December, a Twin Falls teenager walking across a crosswalk near Canyon Ridge High School was struck by a vehicle. The crash sent him to the hospital with a lot of unknowns. There was speculation Adrian would never wake up from a coma, there was speculation he wouldn't be able to recover, but thankfully, all of them were wrong.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy