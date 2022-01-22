VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Three North Idaho deputies saved the life of a 91-year-old man that became confused and drove into a frigid lake Thursday evening. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies Zack Perry, Cody Ragan, and Tanner Cox are being hailed as heroes for jumping into action without hesitation Thursday evening at Hayden Lake where the water temperature was 37 degrees. The sheriff's office said in a statement that Deputy Cox had been on a routine patrol near the Honeysuckle Boat Launch when the 91-year-old man drove into the parking lot and continued down the boat launch into the lake. Cox called for more help and within minutes Ragan and Perry arrived on scene. When they got to the vehicle they noticed the elderly man having trouble getting out and immediately jumped into the water as it continued to slip further into the water. The three were able to get the door open and the man out before the vehicle became submerged. The 91-year-old of Coeur d'Alene was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and took him to an area hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The sheriff's office determined the man had become lost and confused, no alcohol was involved.

