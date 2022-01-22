ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crews Rescue Ice Climber from Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls Friday night for an ice climber that had fallen. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Air St. Luke's, and the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) worked to recover the injured climber late Friday evening.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

6 Alternative Ways to Stay Warm During Idaho Frigid Winters

It is cold outside. That seems like an obvious statement, but this last week has seemed colder than most recently. As the weeks and months go by and the temperatures fail to reach above freezing, residents of Idaho continue to do what they can to be warm. The electric bill will be high as heaters are on high frequently, but there are some alternative ways to stay warm this winter. They may warm you up for short periods or hours, but there are some cheaper and better ways to stay warm than running a heater.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Had One Frigid January Night!

It was so cold, I saw a Democrat with his hands in his own pockets! Last week friends who live in the Northeast were telling me about some chilly overnight lows. Temperatures for a couple of nights were 20 to 30 below zero. Here in the Magic Valley of Idaho,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Church Attire for 2022 in Twin Falls is Current Trend

Living in Idaho takes adjustments. Moving to a new state always has changes and culture shock in the beginning, and some things take a while to get used to. There are different food chains, phrases, and even fashion. There are a couple of things that have caught my eyes since living here and I am entirely jealous of one and the other I love.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Warning: Headlight Use in Twin Falls Continues to be a Dangerous Issue

The lack of headlight use by many Idaho residents continues to be an issue for police, and a danger to other drivers. When Should Twin Falls Drivers Use Their Headlights. There are times when it is obvious that you should have your headlights on when driving. Or so you would think. When the sun goes down is definitely a time when your headlights should be on, yet in Twin Falls there are constantly cars driving around with no lights. This isn't a new issue, but it does seem to be more of an issue in recent months.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

A Target Store Near Idaho Offers 24 Dollars an Hour

A friend from Teton Valley shared the story. He crossed over the mountain into Jackson, Wyoming, and drove past a new Target store. A sign outside offered 24 dollars an hour for new help. For all the talk among liberals about a higher minimum wage, is there anyone on a legal payroll in America making $7.25 an hour?
JACKSON, WY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

North Idaho Deputies Save 91-year-old Man From Frigid Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Three North Idaho deputies saved the life of a 91-year-old man that became confused and drove into a frigid lake Thursday evening. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies Zack Perry, Cody Ragan, and Tanner Cox are being hailed as heroes for jumping into action without hesitation Thursday evening at Hayden Lake where the water temperature was 37 degrees. The sheriff's office said in a statement that Deputy Cox had been on a routine patrol near the Honeysuckle Boat Launch when the 91-year-old man drove into the parking lot and continued down the boat launch into the lake. Cox called for more help and within minutes Ragan and Perry arrived on scene. When they got to the vehicle they noticed the elderly man having trouble getting out and immediately jumped into the water as it continued to slip further into the water. The three were able to get the door open and the man out before the vehicle became submerged. The 91-year-old of Coeur d'Alene was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and took him to an area hospital for treatment of hypothermia. The sheriff's office determined the man had become lost and confused, no alcohol was involved.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ringtail#Cat#Fish#Amalgamated Sugar#Idaho Fish And Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
News Radio 1310 KLIX

SURPRISE! Idaho has Most Over Heated Housing Costs in America

Like we didn’t already know this. Buying a house in Idaho requires a large mortgage, firstborn children, and a winning lottery ticket. You may also be required to offer an option on your internal organs for transplants. I stumbled across a story from AXIOS, which probably stumbled over the data. Idaho has the nation’s most overvalued real estate markets. The top three and four of the top six.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Aggressive Driving Cause of Most Fatalities in Idaho for 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The latest numbers on the number of fatal crashes on Idaho roads show that most were due to aggressive driving. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, part of the Idaho Transportation Department, preliminary reports indicate there were a total of 271 fatalities in 2021, more than any year since 2005. In 2020, 2014 died on Idaho roads. Of the 2021 fatalities, the Office of Highway Safety said aggressive driving accounted for 80 incidents; it lists speeding, failure to yield, following too close as aggressive driving. Data shows that 75 deaths were caused by impaired driving, involving alcohol, illegal drugs, and prescription drugs. Another 75 people were killed because they didn't have a seat belt on. Distracted and inattentive driving only accounted for 26 deaths on Idaho roads last year. Another 20 people were killed in motorcycle crashes and hadn't been wearing helmets. Idaho Office of Highway Safety said the data is still being sorted through and some of it could change by the time the final report is issued.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

'Antiques Roadshow' Coming to Boise

The popular PBS show Antiques Roadshow is coming to Boise on May 31 and will be filming three episodes for their show that will air sometime in 2023 at the Idaho Botanical Garden. The event is free but you must have tickets to get in. You can enter a sweepstake to get tickets on their Instagram or Twitter and the cutoff is February 28 at 11:59 PM. The other way you can get tickets is through a sweepstake at their website with the entry cutoff on March 21 at 11:59 PM. There are only 1,800 tickets available.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is Food Chain Placemat in Twin Falls Unacceptable for Work Place?

Emojis have become a normal thing in society and get used more often than they should. People will use them for full sentences, without having to use a single word. Some people, myself included, need a cheat sheet at times to know what each emoji is referencing. I am sure you, just like many of us, have at some point received a text, or seen an emoji somewhere that you had to ask someone what it meant. While I am no expert I know enough to know what most mean. There is a placemat that has made the rounds at a food chain in Twin Falls, that some people have deemed inappropriate for the workplace.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Best Places to Have a Weekend Trip Around Twin Falls

The holidays are in the past, the year is settling in, and now is the longest gap of the year without a holiday weekend. The long drought can often cause a stir in people to want to get out of the house and go somewhere. Weather can play a factor in being able to take a day or weekend trip, but when the roads are good it is nice to get out of town for two or three days and see different scenery than the same thing every day. There are some neat places near Twin Falls worth taking a few days to visit.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy