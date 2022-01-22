VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-To address an increase in population and the potential for overcrowding the Twin Falls School District is proposing to move under 100 students from one elementary school to another next school year. The school district said Rock Creek Elementary School could become overcrowded and is proposing to move some 85 students into the Perrine Elementary School Zone in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The plan also takes into account future growth in the area that would also include Perrine Elementary. The school district will host a public meeting for those impacted on February 3, at 7 p.m. in the Perrine Elementary School cafeteria. The impacted area extends west from Grandview Drive North to Rock Creek Canyon and south of the Sunway Soccer Complex to Addison Ave. According to the district, in 2014, when Rock Creek Elementary and Pillar Falls Elementary were opened, the Twin Falls School District formed a committee of community members to set the attendance zones. Then in 2019 a committee was once again formed to look at shifting zones again but, the pandemic hit and halted work. The committee has since begun work to determine the attendance zones and came up with the proposal to shift students out of Rock Creek into Perrine. The school district said the impacted students can apply for an out-of-zone transfer and will try to accommodate as many as possible. The Twin Falls School Board has been asked to take action on the proposal at its Feb. 14, meeting. Read more HERE.

