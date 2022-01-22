ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December...

Crews Rescue Ice Climber from Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls Friday night for an ice climber that had fallen. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, Air St. Luke's, and the Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT) worked to recover the injured climber late Friday evening.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Church Attire for 2022 in Twin Falls is Current Trend

Living in Idaho takes adjustments. Moving to a new state always has changes and culture shock in the beginning, and some things take a while to get used to. There are different food chains, phrases, and even fashion. There are a couple of things that have caught my eyes since living here and I am entirely jealous of one and the other I love.
TWIN FALLS, ID
6 Alternative Ways to Stay Warm During Idaho Frigid Winters

It is cold outside. That seems like an obvious statement, but this last week has seemed colder than most recently. As the weeks and months go by and the temperatures fail to reach above freezing, residents of Idaho continue to do what they can to be warm. The electric bill will be high as heaters are on high frequently, but there are some alternative ways to stay warm this winter. They may warm you up for short periods or hours, but there are some cheaper and better ways to stay warm than running a heater.
IDAHO STATE
SURPRISE! Idaho has Most Over Heated Housing Costs in America

Like we didn’t already know this. Buying a house in Idaho requires a large mortgage, firstborn children, and a winning lottery ticket. You may also be required to offer an option on your internal organs for transplants. I stumbled across a story from AXIOS, which probably stumbled over the data. Idaho has the nation’s most overvalued real estate markets. The top three and four of the top six.
IDAHO STATE
WARNING: Idaho Farmers Face an Economic Mugging

A caller told me the other day on-air that the next big inflation shock will be the cost of fertilizer. This morning, I received an unexpected email from an old friend. His family operates one of the largest apple orchards in America. Here is a quote from his message. “You...
IDAHO STATE
Aggressive Driving Cause of Most Fatalities in Idaho for 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The latest numbers on the number of fatal crashes on Idaho roads show that most were due to aggressive driving. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, part of the Idaho Transportation Department, preliminary reports indicate there were a total of 271 fatalities in 2021, more than any year since 2005. In 2020, 2014 died on Idaho roads. Of the 2021 fatalities, the Office of Highway Safety said aggressive driving accounted for 80 incidents; it lists speeding, failure to yield, following too close as aggressive driving. Data shows that 75 deaths were caused by impaired driving, involving alcohol, illegal drugs, and prescription drugs. Another 75 people were killed because they didn't have a seat belt on. Distracted and inattentive driving only accounted for 26 deaths on Idaho roads last year. Another 20 people were killed in motorcycle crashes and hadn't been wearing helmets. Idaho Office of Highway Safety said the data is still being sorted through and some of it could change by the time the final report is issued.
TWIN FALLS, ID
'Antiques Roadshow' Coming to Boise

The popular PBS show Antiques Roadshow is coming to Boise on May 31 and will be filming three episodes for their show that will air sometime in 2023 at the Idaho Botanical Garden. The event is free but you must have tickets to get in. You can enter a sweepstake to get tickets on their Instagram or Twitter and the cutoff is February 28 at 11:59 PM. The other way you can get tickets is through a sweepstake at their website with the entry cutoff on March 21 at 11:59 PM. There are only 1,800 tickets available.
BOISE, ID
Twin Falls Schools Proposes to Shift 85 Rock Creek Students to Perrine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-To address an increase in population and the potential for overcrowding the Twin Falls School District is proposing to move under 100 students from one elementary school to another next school year. The school district said Rock Creek Elementary School could become overcrowded and is proposing to move some 85 students into the Perrine Elementary School Zone in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The plan also takes into account future growth in the area that would also include Perrine Elementary. The school district will host a public meeting for those impacted on February 3, at 7 p.m. in the Perrine Elementary School cafeteria. The impacted area extends west from Grandview Drive North to Rock Creek Canyon and south of the Sunway Soccer Complex to Addison Ave. According to the district, in 2014, when Rock Creek Elementary and Pillar Falls Elementary were opened, the Twin Falls School District formed a committee of community members to set the attendance zones. Then in 2019 a committee was once again formed to look at shifting zones again but, the pandemic hit and halted work. The committee has since begun work to determine the attendance zones and came up with the proposal to shift students out of Rock Creek into Perrine. The school district said the impacted students can apply for an out-of-zone transfer and will try to accommodate as many as possible. The Twin Falls School Board has been asked to take action on the proposal at its Feb. 14, meeting. Read more HERE.
TWIN FALLS, ID
5 Best Places to Have a Weekend Trip Around Twin Falls

The holidays are in the past, the year is settling in, and now is the longest gap of the year without a holiday weekend. The long drought can often cause a stir in people to want to get out of the house and go somewhere. Weather can play a factor in being able to take a day or weekend trip, but when the roads are good it is nice to get out of town for two or three days and see different scenery than the same thing every day. There are some neat places near Twin Falls worth taking a few days to visit.
TWIN FALLS, ID
