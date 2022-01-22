ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will this anniversary of Roe be the last?

By Syndicated Columnist
The Dominion Post
 7 days ago

By Carla Hall Today marks the 49th anniversary of the...

Roe v Wade Anniversary: Opposing Abortion Isn’t Christian, Evangelist Says

Those were the words I spoke to my mother one day in 1989 in the midst of a heated argument about the first major case to reach the Supreme Court challenging the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade. I was fervently arguing that the pro-choice position was immoral, unfaithful, and unchristian when my mother challenged, “What if the life of the mother is at stake?” Even then, I said, abortion was always wrong. That’s when she shared with me about a time in my memory when she went into the hospital pregnant and nearly died. What I didn’t know then was that the doctors had to take the baby to save her life.
U.S. POLITICS
captimes.com

Future of Wisconsin abortion laws uncertain on Roe v. Wade anniversary

On the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, abortion rights activists are bracing themselves for the possibility that the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling won’t have a 50th — while the anti-abortion movement is increasingly optimistic that will be the case. In Wisconsin, a reversal of the decision...
WISCONSIN STATE
cnycentral.com

Pro-Life March in downtown Syracuse on 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Syracuse, NY — Marchers with the Syracuse Right to Life Association, a pro-life organization, marched down West Jefferson Street towards the Onondaga County Courthouse as the Supreme Court deliberates whether or not to overturn Roe v. Wade on its 49th anniversary. The group of around 400 people started their...
SYRACUSE, NY
KRON4 News

Newsom holds virtual rally commemorating 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

By Bay City News Service – Gov. Gavin Newsom Saturday is holding a virtual rally commemorating the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision establishing a national right to abortion, while anti-abortion activists are holding their own rally in San Francisco. The governor and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, “will underscore California’s […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news4sanantonio.com

Abortion opponents rally at Texas Capitol on 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — This year marks 49 years since the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a woman's right to an abortion with the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. That landmark case now has a rocky future. Twelve states already have laws in place to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe.
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Reproductive Justice Collective Launches New Agenda On Roe Anniversary

As the country commemorates what could be the last anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, Black women remain focused on pushing forward. A coalition of Black women-led organizations and supporters published an advertisement in the New York Times calling abortion a “reproductive justice issue for Black families and communities.”
ADVOCACY
KRMG

Nation's largest abortion protest could be last under Roe

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The largest anti-abortion rally in the U.S. returns Friday with thousands of expected protesters in Washington who feel within reach of their goal for the last 49 years: a sweeping rollback of abortion rights. “My hopes have been dashed many times, but I...
AUSTIN, TX

