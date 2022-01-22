Will this anniversary of Roe be the last?

Those were the words I spoke to my mother one day in 1989 in the midst of a heated argument about the first major case to reach the Supreme Court challenging the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade. I was fervently arguing that the pro-choice position was immoral, unfaithful, and unchristian when my mother challenged, “What if the life of the mother is at stake?” Even then, I said, abortion was always wrong. That’s when she shared with me about a time in my memory when she went into the hospital pregnant and nearly died. What I didn’t know then was that the doctors had to take the baby to save her life.

