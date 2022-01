This week in The Book of Boba Fett, the flashback and the present time has finally caught up. We finally found out the origins of the relationship between Boba Fett and Fennec, how Fennec survived the events in The Mandalorian, and why Boba Fett is trying to be a crime lord now. This episode is just for the viewers to catch up and be reminded of the events to come, the calm before the storm. And there is nothing wrong with that, as long as we got some epic moments and action along the way.

