Doug Gottlieb minces no words as he takes Antonio Brown to task for his behavior with the Buccaneers. Doug isn’t buying Brown’s contention that the Buccaneers are at fault, because normal people don’t rip their shirts off and wave goodbye in the middle of a game no matter what was said to them. It was either a case of Brown being off his rocker, or just intentionally being a complete jerk. Doug is convinced it’s the latter.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO