Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer, ‘Law & Order’ Teaser, ‘Joe vs Carole’ Premiere Date, ‘The Endgame’ Trailer, ‘Central Park’ Return Date, ‘FreakAngels’ Teaser, and More!

By Lee Arvoy
tvsourcemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ has released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard. The ten episode season premieres March 3. The new season takes Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the...

tvsourcemagazine.com

GeekTyrant

STAR TREK: PICARD Gets a New Premiere Date and Poster

Patrick Stewart recently shared a new poster for his upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard, and he also announced a premiere date! The show is now set to debut on March 3rd, instead of in February. Regardless of the date change, we don’t really have to wait much longer, and it’s gonna be great to watch Picard’s story continue!
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'It's war': Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell ignite infamous big cat feud as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in teaser trailer for Peacock series Joe vs. Carole

Peacock dropped the first teaser for it's upcoming dramatization of the sensational Tiger King story, Joe vs. Carole, on Friday. The short clip sees leopard print clad Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin feuding with her real life nemesis Joe Exotic, played by John Cameron Mitchell. Joe vs. Carole, a limited...
ANIMALS
celebritypage.com

Carole Baskin Responds to 'Joe Vs Carole' Trailer

Netflix's hit 2020 docuseries Tiger King followed the story of exotic zoo owner, Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, as he feuded with CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin. The two became household names overnight, as did their rivalry. Shortly after Tiger King's success, a limited drama series based on the Wonderly...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Renewed, ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Ordered, ‘South Park’ Return Date, ‘The Santa Clause’ Series Ordered, New ‘Riverdale’ Return Date, Netflix Price Raise, ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Trailer, and More!

Peacock has renewed YA series One of Us Is Lying for season two. Based on the novel by Karen M. McManus, the series tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Teaser: Peacock’s “Joe vs. Carole”

Nearly two years since the debut of Netflix docuseries sensation “Tiger King,” streaming rival Peacock is now getting in on the story with the scripted limited series “Joe vs. Carole”. SNL alum Kate McKinnon takes on the role of Carole Baskin while actor/filmmaker John Cameron Mitchell...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Kate McKinnon Plays Carole Baskin in ‘Joe Vs. Carole’ Teaser

Sometimes nothing is better than beating a dead horse. The Joe Vs. Carole teaser was released by Peacock and hints at a battle between Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon) and Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell). It’s hard to believe but it has been almost two years since Tiger King took the...
TV SERIES
Complex

Peacock Shares ‘Joe vs Carole’ Teaser Starring Kate McKinnon Highlighting ‘Tiger King’ Feud

Peacock has shared the official teaser for its upcoming Tiger King-inspired show Joe vs Carole. Starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic, the show follows Baskin as she finds out Exotic is making money from breeding and mistreating big cats. When she tries to shut down his enterprise, it provokes a tug-of-war, with Joe insisting Carole is no angel herself.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series Gets a Title, ‘Outlander’ Trailer, ‘Shenmue the Animation’ Premiere Date, ‘The Walking Dead’ Trailer, NBC Adjusts Schedule, ‘Craig of the Creek’ Renewed & Spinoff Details, and More!

Prime Video has announced the title of their upcoming Lord of the Rings series. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere September 2. The series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Star Trek’ Premiere Dates and Renewals, New ‘Grammys’ Date, ‘Tournament of Champions III’ Date, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Adds Cast, ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer, ‘Raising Dion’ Trailer, and More!

Paramount+ has announced premiere dates and additional season orders for Star Trek universe series. Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. The current fourth season resumes with new episodes beginning February 10. Season two of Star Trek: Picard premieres March 3. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres May 5 and has been renewed for a second season. Animated Star Trek: Lower Decks has been renewed for season four ahead of its season three premiere this summer. Animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy midseason finale airs February 3 and will return for the second half of the season later this year.
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

PBS Drops ‘Sanditon’ Season 2 Trailer; Roku Announces ‘Doomlands’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

PBS and WGBH’s Masterpiece released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Sanditon” on Thursday. Inspired by Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, the historical drama tells the story of Charlotte Heywood, a high-spirited young woman who happens upon the seaside town of Sanditon during a time of social change, and becomes intrigued by the town’s inhabitants and their secrets.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Star Trek: Picard season 2 premiere date confirmed at Paramount+

We know that you’ve been waiting a really long time in order to get the Star Trek: Picard season 2 premiere date at Paramount+. Luckily, we’ve got that news for you now!. The series starring Sir Patrick Stewart will officially return on Thursday, March 3. New episodes are poised to launch every Thursday, and we tend to imagine that this is going to be a wonderful journey all of us are on. It’s been two years since the first season premiered, with the pandemic being one of the reasons why we’ve been stuck sitting around for so long. At least we already know that a season 3 of Picard is coming, so we don’t have to worry about this being the final frontier for Jean-Luc Picard.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Kung Fu’ Trailer, ‘Space Force’ Trailer, ‘RACE: Bubba Wallace’ Premiere Date, ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ Return Date, ‘Rebelde’ Renewed, ‘Black Monday’ and ‘Work in Progress’ Canceled, and More!

The CW’s Kung Fu returns for season two March 9. Nicky is reunited with her cousin who might be her biggest threat yet. Check out the trailer for the new season. Space Force returns for season two on Netflix February 18. The new season picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure? The seven episode season stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Upload’ Premiere Date, ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ Return Date, ‘The Crossover’ Ordered, The CW Renews Three Series, ‘Doomlands’ Premiere Date, ‘One Tree Hill’ Reunion on ‘Good Sam’, and More!

After a long wait between seasons, Prime Video has set the season two premiere date of comedy series Upload for March 11. Season two picks up with Nathan at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” The second season will consist of seven episodes.
TV SERIES

