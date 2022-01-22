Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer, ‘Law & Order’ Teaser, ‘Joe vs Carole’ Premiere Date, ‘The Endgame’ Trailer, ‘Central Park’ Return Date, ‘FreakAngels’ Teaser, and More!

We know that you’ve been waiting a really long time in order to get the Star Trek: Picard season 2 premiere date at Paramount+. Luckily, we’ve got that news for you now!. The series starring Sir Patrick Stewart will officially return on Thursday, March 3. New episodes are poised to launch every Thursday, and we tend to imagine that this is going to be a wonderful journey all of us are on. It’s been two years since the first season premiered, with the pandemic being one of the reasons why we’ve been stuck sitting around for so long. At least we already know that a season 3 of Picard is coming, so we don’t have to worry about this being the final frontier for Jean-Luc Picard.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO