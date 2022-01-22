Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer, ‘Law & Order’ Teaser, ‘Joe vs Carole’ Premiere Date, ‘The Endgame’ Trailer, ‘Central Park’ Return Date, ‘FreakAngels’ Teaser, and More!
Paramount+ has released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard. The ten episode season premieres March 3. The new season takes Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the...tvsourcemagazine.com
