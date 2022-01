Oliver Chen, senior retail analyst at Cowen, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to discuss the latest details about department store chain Kohl's after it received at least two offers from buyers to take the company private. Chen stated that Kohl's is an attractive landing spot for prospective buyers because of its premium real estate and undervalued stock prices. He also noted that despite the rise in online shopping, there is still room for brick and mortar shops to flourish. "We're very bullish on bricks meets clicks. The integration of stores and digital," Chen told Cheddar. "People love to return items in stores, people love the treasure hunt of shopping and the convenience and immediacy of stores."

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO