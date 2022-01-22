ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Rocks Struggle On Beam, Rebound on Floor in Win Over Sun Devils

By AJWoods
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Rocks gymnastics continued their winning ways Friday night after toppling Arizona State 197.400 to 196.100 despite numerous issues on the beam, an event they ranked first nationally heading into the event. The evening kicked off with a pair of 9.800s from junior Jillian Hoffman and Cammy Hall before...

POPSUGAR

Nia Dennis Is Forging a New Path Beyond Gymnastics

When Nia Dennis graduated from UCLA last spring, she knew she still had some gymnastics opportunities ahead of her, namely the Gold Over America Tour with a rockstar roster of world-class gymnasts, many of whom she grew up competing against. There was also an electric, flip-filled appearance on the 2021 Met Gala steps (no big deal). But ultimately, she's looking to branch out and discover what it means to be "NiaNation" beyond her sport.
Iola Register

Red Devil domination

Allen’s women started slow but finished hot in a 62-41 win over Fort Scott Community College on Wednesday night. The game started off back and forth. Allen couldn’t get an advantage, due in large part to turnovers and poor shooting. Fort Scott’s Lady Hounds didn’t do themselves any favors either, plagued by poor shooting.
How to watch Utah play Washington

Utah is looking to get off of this historically long losing streak, and after some really solid performances, the Utes took a step back against Washington State on Wednesday. They did get Branden Carlson back, but he looked out of rhythm, which is expected after missing a couple of weeks. Now the Utes look to get on track against Washington in Seattle.
Utah Utes Basketball vs Washington Huskies Game Thread

Last time out there were high hopes prior to tip-off especially after seeing Branden Carlson warm-up, after a tight game for about the first 10 minutes of the game the wheels fell off and the Utes lost to Washington State 71-54. It’s hard not to feel that Wednesday night was a setback after we had played much better in previous games, but in college basketball, there’s never much time to regroup and the Utes will travel to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies desperately seeking to end their 9 game losing streak. The Utes enter the game today with an 8-13 record overall and 1-10 in conference play. Both Gach leads the team with 10.1 points per game. The Utes committed 19 turnovers against Washington State and were outrebounded 39-29. The Utes will have to play with a lot more discipline and desire if they are going to beat the Huskies today. The last time Utah played Washington was January 6 (game 3 of their current losing streak) and the Utes led at one point in that game by 15 before being unable to withstand a furious Washington comeback as the Huskies won 74-68. The Washington Huskies enter the game with a 10-8 record overall and 5-3 in conference play. Terrell Brown Jr. leads the Huskies with 21.2 points per game and is absolutely the player Utah needs to limit today. Washington is coming off a 60-58 win Thursday night at home against Colorado. This game certainly presents a winnable opportunity for the Utes to finally end this 9 game losing streak. Let’s get it done Utes!
