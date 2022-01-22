Red Rocks Struggle On Beam, Rebound on Floor in Win Over Sun Devils

Last time out there were high hopes prior to tip-off especially after seeing Branden Carlson warm-up, after a tight game for about the first 10 minutes of the game the wheels fell off and the Utes lost to Washington State 71-54. It’s hard not to feel that Wednesday night was a setback after we had played much better in previous games, but in college basketball, there’s never much time to regroup and the Utes will travel to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies desperately seeking to end their 9 game losing streak. The Utes enter the game today with an 8-13 record overall and 1-10 in conference play. Both Gach leads the team with 10.1 points per game. The Utes committed 19 turnovers against Washington State and were outrebounded 39-29. The Utes will have to play with a lot more discipline and desire if they are going to beat the Huskies today. The last time Utah played Washington was January 6 (game 3 of their current losing streak) and the Utes led at one point in that game by 15 before being unable to withstand a furious Washington comeback as the Huskies won 74-68. The Washington Huskies enter the game with a 10-8 record overall and 5-3 in conference play. Terrell Brown Jr. leads the Huskies with 21.2 points per game and is absolutely the player Utah needs to limit today. Washington is coming off a 60-58 win Thursday night at home against Colorado. This game certainly presents a winnable opportunity for the Utes to finally end this 9 game losing streak. Let’s get it done Utes!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO