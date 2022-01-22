Whoopi Goldberg returns as Guinan in ‘Star Trek: Picard’

The Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard has finally released its new trailer, giving us the first look at Whoopi Goldberg’s return as Guinan from the series Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is set to be released on March 3rd on Paramount+, with new episodes coming weekly on Thursdays on the streaming platform. The series Star Trek: Picard is currently filming its third season. The series stars Patrick Stewart who is playing Jean-Luc Picard, whom he also played in seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart will be playing Picard as he goes through the next chapter of his life. Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard also involves time travel and also the return of Picard’s old nemesis, Q, who is played by John de Lancie.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO