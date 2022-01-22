ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg returns as Guinan in ‘Star Trek: Picard’

By MICHAEL SHERIDAN
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Whoopi Goldberg is returning to the Final Frontier. The official trailer out Friday for the upcoming second season of “Star Trek: Picard” revealed that the Oscar-winning actress is beaming back to the franchise for the first time since 1994. Goldberg reprises her role as Guinan, a recurring...

Related
GeekTyrant

STAR TREK: PICARD Gets a New Premiere Date and Poster

Patrick Stewart recently shared a new poster for his upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard, and he also announced a premiere date! The show is now set to debut on March 3rd, instead of in February. Regardless of the date change, we don’t really have to wait much longer, and it’s gonna be great to watch Picard’s story continue!
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Star Trek: Picard: Season Two Release Date Revealed for Paramount+ Series

Have you been anxiously waiting for the second season of Star Trek: Picard? Paramount+ has finally announced that the show will launch on Thursday, March 3rd. One of the 10 episodes will be released each week. A poster and a teaser video were unveiled last year. Picard was renewed for...
TV SERIES
dapsmagic.com

Patrick Stewart Confirms Star Trek: Picard Will Run Only Three Seasons

Star Trek: Picard will be a three-season show. Patrick Stewart, who has portrayed Jean-Luc Picard for decades, confirmed the news in an interview with SFX Magazine. Akiva Goldsman, who is the show’s producer, was also in the interview. During the interview, it was confirmed that the show was never...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: John de Lancie Reveals Why Q Returns in Picard Season 2

John de Lancie is exciting about Q's return in Star Trek: Picard Season 2!. There is little doubt that people are already excited about Star Trek: Picard Season 2 now that the trailer for the series has been dropped. After all, it teased Q's return and how he's going to mess things up for Jean-Luc Picard yet again. But why has Q returned in the first place? John de Lancie has opened up about his character's intentions as well as his own personal reason for reprising the role.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 New Trailer Has Been Released

The Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard has finally released its new trailer, giving us the first look at Whoopi Goldberg’s return as Guinan from the series Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is set to be released on March 3rd on Paramount+, with new episodes coming weekly on Thursdays on the streaming platform. The series Star Trek: Picard is currently filming its third season. The series stars Patrick Stewart who is playing Jean-Luc Picard, whom he also played in seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart will be playing Picard as he goes through the next chapter of his life. Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard also involves time travel and also the return of Picard’s old nemesis, Q, who is played by John de Lancie.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Film Star#The Final Frontier#Paramount#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
FanSided

Star Trek: Picard second season trailer offers first look at Guinan

Star Trek: Picard debuts on Paramount+ on March 3, 2022. It’s been a long time since Admiral Picard has seen his friend, Guinan, but fans already knew the El-Aurian was making a return to the admiral’s world as Patrick Stewart himself had asked Whoopi Goldberg to appear on the second season of Star Trek: Picard. And the second trailer that just dropped (which Patrick Stewart shared on his Twitter) offers us a glimpse of the reunion between Picard and his friend of many years.
PARAMOUNT, CA
FanSided

Could Star Trek: Picard be ending after season 3?

Star Trek: Picard appears to be done after season three. Star Trek: Picard was launched with the idea of giving Patrick Stewart one more run with the Star Trek franchise. The former lead of The Next Generation era of Trek, and the man who made French captain Jean-Luc Picard all sorts of British, had not played the role since 2002. The idea was to give Picard a Logan-like appeal. Logan, which was basically the end of the Fox-owned X-Men films, also featured Stewart.
TV SERIES
