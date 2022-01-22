ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Denver Nuggets struggle to slow down Ja Morant in loss to Memphis Grizzlies

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U85nR_0dshhvDl00

DENVER – It’s not clear if Ja Morant saw the tip of the cap from Denver coach Michael Malone after the Memphis star regularly blew by the Nuggets in the Grizzlies’ 122-118 on Friday at Ball Arena.

“The guy is amazing,” Nuggets star Nikola Jokic said of his Memphis counterpart.

“He was really good. He controlled the game. He was pushing the pace.”

Morant made 15 of his 26 shots and led all scorers with 38 points. He made 13 of his 20 two-point field goals and added six rebounds and six assists.

“He had a great game,” Malone said. “He’s a great player, so you tip your cap to not only Ja Morant but the entire team. There’s a reason they’re third in the Western Conference.”

Will Barton III lead the Nuggets with 27 points and added eight assists and five rebounds, while Nikola Jokic recorded his fourth straight triple-double with 26 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Monte Morris (17), Aaron Gordon (16) and Jeff Green (15) made sure all five starters scored at least 15 points. Denver’s bench scored 17 points in total with 15 of those points coming in the first half.

Bryn Forbes scored nine of those bench points in his Denver debut but only hit 4 of 13 shots from the field.

“I know I’m better than I played tonight,” Forbes said. “It’s kind of frustrating for me just personally, but yeah, I think I’ve got a lot more in me than that.”

DeMarcus Cousins, on the first of his 10-day contract, was in uniform but did not play.

Memphis made 7 of its first eight attempts from 3-point range and led 37-28 after the quarter behind 12 points from Morant. The Grizzlies stretched the lead to 12 in the second quarter and led by five at halftime after the Nuggets closed the half on a 10-3 run. Morant scored 23 of his points in the first half.

“It seemed like at times they were playing at a different speed than us,” Malone said.

Morant drove for layups of Memphis’s first two possessions in the second half, but the Nuggets answered with a 17-4 run fueled by Barton and Jokic to take a six-point lead in the middle of the third quarter. The Grizzlies closed the third and started the fourth on a 15-1 run that gave the visitors a 12-point lead early in the fourth.

“You’re not scoring. You’re not getting stops. It was our inability to score or turn the ball over that fueled their break,” Malone said of the stretch from a mostly bench unit.

“None of those guys are out there trying to miss shots. I thought they played hard. It just didn’t go our way.”

Denver closed within four with a minute left after Gordon hit consecutive 3-pointers, but Jaren Jackson Jr. hit Memphis’s only 3 of the second half on the other end to effectively put the game away with 41.4 points.

“We make a valiant effort to try to get back in the game, make plays, but just too little, too late.”

The Nuggets will finish a six-game homestand Sunday against the Pistons.

“We’re 3-2 on this homestand. We’ve lost to Utah and Memphis – two really good teams,” Malone said. “My hope is that before we go on a six-game-in-nine-nights trip, we’re going to find a way to finish this homestand 4-2. I’d feel really good about that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets new-look second unit shines in second stint against New Orleans Pelicans

Finding a consistent bench unit has been a season-long search for Michael Malone, but a new grouping impressed when it mattered Friday. The reasons behind the reserves’ collective struggles vary. PJ Dozier, a player the Nuggets coach planned to rely on off the bench tore his anterior cruciate ligament 18 games into the season and was eventually traded. Bones Hyland leads the non-starters with 8.4 points per game but has...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Ja Morant takes shot at ESPN for disrespecting Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant took an opportunity to call out The Worldwide Leader after his team’s latest victory on Wednesday. The Grizzlies played the San Antonio Spurs in a contest that was originally supposed to air on ESPN. However, the network made a late decision to flex out the game in favor of airing the Miami Heat-New York Knicks matchup.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Ja Morant
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Arena
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic named All-Star starter for second straight season

Nikola Jokic’s reward for carrying the Denver Nuggets throughout the first half of the season is another shortened break. Jokic was voted as an All-Star Game starter for the second straight year. It is the 26-year-old’s fourth consecutive All-Star selection. Lakers star LeBron James will captain one squad after receiving the most votes among Western Conference players. Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins is the third starter in the West’s frontcourt. ...
NBA
texasguardian.com

Ja Morant scores 41 to lead Grizzlies past Spurs

Ja Morant scored 41 points to tie his season-high and nailed four big free throws in the final 1:08 as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 118-110 on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies led by three points at halftime and by 94-86 after three periods. San Antonio roared...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Ends The Ben Simmons Drama

Will there or will there not be an end to the Ben Simmons’ saga at the NBA trade deadline? As of now, that answer is unknown but we know that the guard remains the biggest trade piece available right now. When the time comes, the Houston Rockets could be an interesting landing spot.
NBA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy