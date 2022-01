Vooch will accept your apologies. "It always feels good to make a big shot," Bulls center Nikola Vucevic—and Wednesday a Big Part of the Bulls Big 3—was saying after his three pointer from the left wing with 14.5 seconds left saved the Bulls from a collapse in the 111-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors. "Those are the kinds of shots when you're growing up and dreaming of playing basketball at a high level, those are the shots you dream of, making big shots and helping your team win. We had a big lead and kind of gave it away and struggled toward the end, so it was good for the shot to go in, felt good for me and felt great it helped us get the win."

