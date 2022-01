The three-time Golden State Warriors NBA champion has signed a rare deal for a currently active NBA player. He'll serve as an analyst while continuing to play. "Green has long been viewed as a potential heir apparent to Charles Barkley on the Inside The NBA studio show," reports the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. "This deal will give the veteran forward a chance to see if he really likes it, and for Turner to evaluate whether he is up to the task of one day filling Barkley’s main chair. Green has been on Turner as a guest analyst in years past."

