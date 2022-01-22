ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players

By The Associated Press
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago

The NFL is curtailing daily testing of all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19.

In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said Friday that medical experts from the NFL and the players' union agreed to the change. Those doctors have seen enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month to feel comfortable with dropping daily tests.

Last month, weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped, but anyone who reported symptoms of COVID-19 or was part of targeted surveillance still was subjected to testing.

“Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”

The league will continue symptom-based testing and screening for symptoms.

“This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing reflects our recent experience with the omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in healthcare,” the memo said, “and offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the facility.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

MLB Will Not Require All Minor League Players to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Not to be lost amid the lockout and the CBA negotiations and the at-least-we-have-the-minors hopefulness, there’s still a pandemic going on that impacts sports. It sucks. It’s been too long. I hate it. But it’s the reality. To that end, you wonder what the health and safety...
MLB
WGAU

Flag Football seeks spot in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The NFL is helping wave the flag for flag football to become part of the Olympics. The target is the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Flag football is one of the faster growing options for the sport, both within this country and worldwide. There currently are 71 nations on five continents that are members of the International Federation of American Football, and the flag version will be among 30 sports on display at the World Games in July in Birmingham, Alabama — a key step in popularizing the game.
NFL
WGAU

Rams' Donald: 'Only thing I am lacking is being a champion.'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Aaron Donald is firmly in conversations about the top pass rushers in NFL history. The Los Angeles Rams' superstar defensive tackle knows that he is on another list that he would like to remove himself from — great players who haven’t won a championship.
NFL
Popculture

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Leaked Early

Washington Football Team is set to announce its new team name next week. However, one fan on social media may have already figured it out. A Twitter user discovered that the domain Commanders.com had been transferred to MarkMonitor which is the company NFL uses to handle most of its domain names for its teams and brand, per Sporting News.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#The Associated Press#Nfl Players Association#Nflpa#Omicron#Healthcare#Ap
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders could land big-name DC under Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders may be closing in on a huge head coaching hire, and a notable defensive coordinator may follow. With the Raiders rumored to be pursuing Josh McDaniels as head coach, speculation is already beginning about who may join his potential staff. One name that is surfacing is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Has Telling Admission On Raiders

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be interviewing for a head coaching opening. According to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to interview McDaniels later this week. It’s the only head coaching vacancy that McDaniels has been asked to interview for.
NFL
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Interviewed Another Head Coaching Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the many NFL teams with a head coaching vacancy in this year’s cycle. After hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the team’s new general manager earlier this week, the organization will now turn its attention to the coaching search. According to multiple reports, longtime...
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins reportedly telling prospective coaches they have no say

The Miami Dolphins are still a mess. Stephen Ross isn’t winning over fans and Chris Grier isn’t making new ones either. Now, the head coaching search takes another twist. If you have been miserably following along with our coverage of the Miami Dolphins “pong” tournament, or their head coaching search, you will know that we have gone from Jim Harbaugh to Brian Daboll to Mike McDaniel, back to Harbaugh and then to Vance Joseph.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chiefs weather report

Round 1 of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs was an epic Week 17 duel in the Queen City. While the game was played late in the regular season, the weather was as good as you could hope for. If there’s one thing that fans of both franchises should be...
NFL
FanSided

Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh’s NFL dance down to Vikings

The Jim Harbaugh rumor mill continues to swirl and while insiders say they expect Harbaugh back as Michigan football coach, one NFL team is still out there. It has been nearly a month since Jim Harbaugh’s interest in the NFL was first reported and yet there still isn’t a long-term deal in place with Michigan football or an NFL team.
NFL
WGAU

Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowl titles during a stellar career in New England and Tampa Bay, is retiring from football after 22 seasons, according to a report. ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said Brady, 44, who won six Super Bowl titles...
WGAU

ESPN: Tom Brady is retiring at age 44

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. His company’s Twitter account deleted a post indicating Brady was retiring, and his agent said the 44-year-old...
NFL
NESN

Why Ex-NFL QB Strongly Advises Aaron Rodgers Not To Join Broncos

In wake of the Broncos landing their new head coach, many already are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to Denver. Denver on Wednesday night reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers on several occasions has vocalized how highly he thinks of Hackett and the Mile High City should be an attractive quarterback destination for a variety of reasons.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
49K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy