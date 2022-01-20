ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

'I always be sneaky': Eight-year-old hides self-made book on library shelf

WTHR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho — Eight-year-old Dillon Helbig has always had big aspirations. "I've been wanting to put a book in the library since I was five," Dillon said. Three years is a long time to wait when you are only eight years old. So when his grandmother gave him...

www.wthr.com

KOOL 96.5

8 Year Old Fulfills Dream of Writing a Book for Local Library in Boise

Children grow up with big dreams. They want to be firefighters, doctors, superheroes, or something potentially made up. As kids, we once dreamed of what we wanted to be as well, with many of us never achieving it. An 8-year-old boy in Boise recently had a dream and he did everything in his power to make sure it came true for him.
BOISE, ID
State
Idaho State
culturedvultures.com

12 Best Books For 10-Year-Olds

By the age of 10, some kids are reading YA. Some are into the classics and some love graphic novels. Some still love the books they loved when they were younger, and some are looking for something new. The great thing about the best books for 10-year-olds is the variety available, and the fact that these older kids know themselves and what they love so well they can practically be left to get on with it. But if you have a 10-year-old who still likes to share stories with you, or maybe needs a nudge to try something new, then this list of the best books for 10-year-olds should give you a good place to start.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Portsmouth Herald

Shelf Life: Which is better, the book or movie?

Shelf Life: Which is better, the book or movie? I’m a librarian and I love books. But I have a confession: movies and TV are my real passion. You know, the arch-nemesis of print. So, when asked if I wanted to organize a book club, I pondered how I could do it in a way that really appealed to me. That’s when I stumbled upon the new library phenomenon of “Book to Movie Clubs.” A place where I can satiate my love of words, watch a good movie, and have an excuse to make everyone and their cousin watch “The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency.” This new book club will meet every month, virtually for now, to discuss a book and a related film. This can be a little time consuming, so if you only have time to read the book or watch the movie, that’s okay too. For now, all of the books and movies are available via our online catalog (also known as Minerva). We are also mulling over the possibility of showing the films associated with movies in the future. For our first round, though, I wanted to make sure the books and films we chose weren’t limited by performance rights or ratings. Titles will be chosen based on critical or popular success, and, perhaps most importantly, have a book that is less than 350 pages long. Our first title, “Practical Magic,” is one that I’ve always wanted to read and see. The film and book were immensely successful, although the former not critically so. I’m a fan of Alice Hoffman and Sandra Bullock in general, although I'm curious how Bullock will represent the former’s work. I typically associate her with more of a more lighthearted film, and my previous experience with Hoffman’s work is that it skews more fantastical. It will be interesting to see where the movie follow’s Hoffman’s work and where it diverges. Hopefully you will be able to join us for our first meeting on January 24th, at 1:00 to discuss it. You can register and get the Zoom link on our website at yorkpubliclibrary.org/calendar. Now, while I earlier confessed how much I love my screen time, I will also admit that when a written work goes up against a film, the source material is almost always better. As a film lover though, I’ve compiled some movies where I think the film does, indeed, provide a better experience than the book. 1. “The Princess Bride” (Metro-Godwyn-Mayer Studios Inc, & Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment) 2. “Coraline” (Pandemonium Films) 3. “Stardust” (Paramount Home Entertainment) 4. “The Shawshank Redemption” (Warner Home Video) Devin Burritt, Reference and Technology Librarian for York Public Library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Library Card
Parade

Eight Is Great! Here Are The 35 Best Gifts for 8-Year-Old Boys

Having trouble finding the perfect gift for the 8-year-old boy in your life? We get it. Kids that age are tough: They aren’t really interested in super-cutesy toys anymore, but they also aren’t quite ready for pop culture fads and super high-tech gadgets geared towards preteens. That means you need to look for products that are both fun and challenging, both easy-to-use and cool, both boyish and creative.
KIDS
drippingspringsnews.com

Dripping Springs Community Library Shelf Talk

“On Animals” by Susan Orlean – New York Times bestselling author and beloved New Yorker staff writer Orlean examines the human-animal relationships through compelling stories that she has written over the course of her career. “Equal parts delightful and profound, enriched by the author’s stylish prose and precise research, these stories celebrate the meaningful cross-species connections that grace our collective existence.” You can read a review of this title, available in print and on Overdrive, at https://www.publishersweekly.com/978-1-98218-153-6.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
tulsapeople.com

Shelf Help Book Club at Tulsa City-County Library

Tiffany Howard, library associate at Tulsa City-County Library's Central Library Adult Services, knows self-help literature can get a bad rap. She is aiming to change that and to help others by sharing books that she has found helpful in real life. The first meeting of her new book club, Shelf...
TULSA, OK
Hammond Daily Star

New books at the library

‘The Judge’s List,” John Grisham (Fiction) Lacy Stoltz, almost killed three years ago trying to put away a corrupt judge, is tired of working for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct. Then she meets Jeri, a woman who is being stalked because she knows too much about the death of her own father. This serial killer is brilliant, patient and cunning. And he knows the law. He is a judge in Lacy’s jurisdiction, and he has a list of his victims and targets. Lacy must pursue him without becoming the next name on the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
