Dangerous blizzard condition and heavy snow are pounding the coastal Northeast U.S. on Saturday, with travel disrupted and more than 100,000 customers without power. Total snowfall is expected to be more than 12 inches in most of the Northeast coast and 24 inches in Massachusetts, including the Boston area. Snowfall totals as of Saturday have been difficult to calculate because of the conditions but reports show that in some areas of Massachusetts, snow is falling at a rate of 3-4 inches per hour. The National Weather Service in Boston says there are reports of more than 12 inches of snow coming in from southeast Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO