BOSTON – A Boston man and woman pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to conspiracy and distribution charges involving fentanyl. Valentin Pujols, 35, and Katherine Olivares-Soto, a/k/a “Jessy,” 25, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count each of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Pujols and Olivares-Soto are scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 and May 24, 2022, respectively.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO