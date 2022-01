In week two, of what we expect to be a 14-week session, we started holding subcommittee meetings. An important topic this year is transparency and empowering parents in their children’s education. One of the first bills in the Education Committee was SSB 3005. It prohibits school districts from administering an invasive physical examination of a student, or a student health screening that is not required by state or federal law. A parent or guardians’ consent would be required to do so according to this legislation.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO