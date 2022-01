Tonight’s game between the Syracuse men’s basketball team and Wake Forest could be a close one. SU is a 1-point favorite over WFU for Saturday night’s game, according to odds published by BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet and BetRivers. Some actually have the Orange favored by 1.5 points, a change from when betting opened late Friday with the Deacons actually favored by as much as 2.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO