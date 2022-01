COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Indiana picked up its second road victory of the season Saturday, this one in dominant fashion. The Hoosiers pounded Maryland 68-55 at the Xfinity Center, beating the Terps in College Park for the first time since 1934. They had lost all four of their games here since Maryland joined the Big Ten for the 2014-15 season. Indiana improved to 16-5 overall, 7-4 in the Big Ten. Maryland fell to 11-10, 3-7. More: IU's...

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO