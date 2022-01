SAN DIEGO (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Jason Day charged past Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas on Friday at Torrey Pines to share the third-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open. Zalatoris posted the day's best round with a 7-under 65, and two-time Farmers champion Day shot a 67. They were at 14 under heading to the final round of the tournament, which will finish Saturday to avoid a television conflict with the NFL's two conference championship games.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO