DeAngelo leads Hurricanes to 6-3 win over Rangers

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets overcame an early deficit and snapped a three-game home losing streak Thursday night with a 5-3 win over the division-leading New York Rangers. Less than four minutes into the game, the Blue Jackets trailed 2-0 after goals from New York's Artemi...
The NHL has cleared Evander Kane after an investigation into his cross-border travel during the holiday break, paving the way for him to join the Edmonton Oilers. A person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday that Kane has agreed to terms with the Oilers on a contract for the remainder of the season that comes with a $750,000 salary and $625,000 in bonuses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Seattle Kraken picked up a rare road win — and made team history along the way. Adam Larsson scored 1:17 in the extra period to give the Kraken their first overtime victory, 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.
The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s 3-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul was on the receiving end of a rough shove in the final seconds from Minnesota's Taurean Prince and players from both teams froze for a split-second, wondering how the 11-time All-Star would react. Basically, the Phoenix point guard did nothing. He waved off his...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Meek Mill crashed a 76ers press conference and gave a shoutout to his favorite team. The rapper capped his impromptu remarks with “good win!”. The 76ers got it even with Joel Embiid having an off night by his own MVP-type standards.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlotte coach James Borrego gave his players a simple instruction Wednesday night. Let it fly. The Hornets didn’t disappoint. They made 24 3-pointers, broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record and produced the highest point total in the NBA this season with a 158-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. “Tonight we we kind […]
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-ranked Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas made the birdies they needed to keep pace on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines on Thursday and shared the lead with hard-charging Adam Schenk after two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open. Schenk made eight straight birdies...
Bennedict Mathurin and Oumar Ballo scored 14 points each, and No. 3 Arizona turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to beat rival Arizona State 67-56 on Saturday. The Wildcats (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) had a second straight shaky-shooting game, missing open shots all over the floor. Arizona shot 32% from the floor and went 3 for 23 from 3, yet found a way to win behind superb second-half defense.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday. He was 75. Clines’ wife, Joanne, told the Pirates that Clines died at his home in Bradenton, Florida,...
