DeAngelo leads Hurricanes to 6-3 win over Rangers

The NHL has cleared Evander Kane after an investigation into his cross-border travel during the holiday break, paving the way for him to join the Edmonton Oilers. A person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday that Kane has agreed to terms with the Oilers on a contract for the remainder of the season that comes with a $750,000 salary and $625,000 in bonuses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO