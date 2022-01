I don’t know about you, but I see a lot of MMA fans that are into the Crypto space and in turn NFT’s. Non-Fungable Tokens, or NFT’s are like digital artwork and are contained on the Blockchain, the same way Bitcoin is managed. Think of these as trading cards that are always a Gem Mnt 10, and you know exactly how many of each card are in circulation. In UFC Strike’s case these are short video clips, or moments, that you get to own.

