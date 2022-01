Returning home was just what the doctor ordered for the Keota basketball teams on Thursday when they swept a South Iowa Cedar League showdown with Colfax-Mingo. Up 12-11 after one, the Eagle girls had a strong close to the first half by leading 26-16 at the break and that propelled them to a 45-33 victory over the Tigerhawks (5-10). The team assisted on 12 of 14 made field goals with Macie McDonald finishing with 15 points, Kimberly Clarahan had 11, and Taylor Kindred hauled in 12 boards. Keota improved to 5-13 overall and 5-9 in conference.

KEOTA, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO