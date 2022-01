I don’t pretend to be a genius, but there are certain things I’m sure of. One is that I don’t want to pay money to see Tyson Fury face off against Dillian Whyte. Two is that I especially don’t want to pay money to see those guys fight in the middle of the afternoon here in the States due to time differences between here and Great Britain, where the match would go down. Three is that I can’t think of one British fan who could possibly want to pay to see that fight AND then have to stay up until six in the morning just so that Americans like myself could view it during prime viewing hours. There’s nothing I can do about one of these things. And one of the other two things is going to be less than optimal depending on where on the globe you’re situated.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO