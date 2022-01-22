Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avondale Westview 53, Tolleson 42
Basha 59, Yuma Cibola 38
Cibecue 68, San Simon 48
Desert Edge 76, Scottsdale Notre Dame 53
El Mirage Dysart 52, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 45
Flagstaff 65, Cottonwood Mingus 61
Flagstaff Coconino 41, Lee Williams High School 32
Flagstaff Northland Prep 47, Scottsdale Prep 35
Glendale Apollo 78, Gila Ridge 48
Glendale O’Connor 74, Glendale Mountain Ridge 64
Glendale Prep 57, Glendale North Pointe 18
Globe Liberty 88, Scottsdale Chaparral 69
Holbrook 71, Winslow 40
Laveen Chavez 79, Phoenix Maryvale 42
Lincoln 51, Superior 24
Marana 62, Tucson Amphitheater 42
Maricopa 64, Tucson 45
Mayer 65, Seligman 48
Mesa 55, Mesa Mountain View 49
Mesa Desert Ridge 41, Phoenix Desert Vista 39
Mesa Dobson 67, Mesa Skyline 30
Mesa Red Mountain 57, Mesa Westwood 45
Mohave Valley River Valley 53, Heritage Academy - Laveen 35
Morenci 62, Benson 41
NFL YET College Prep Academy 75, The Gregory School 72
Nogales 72, Tucson Rincon 67
North Valley Christian Academy 86, Mountainside 14
Perry 59, Chandler 29
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 83, Kingman Academy of Learning 50
Phoenix Brophy 57, Chandler Hamilton 40
Phoenix Country Day 55, St. Johns 26
Phoenix North Canyon 73, Glendale Independence 35
Phoenix Pinnacle 52, Boulder Creek 46
Phoenix St. Mary’s 90, Phoenix Moon Valley 53
Phoenix Thunderbird 59, Phoenix Greenway 52
Pima 94, Tombstone 34
Pinon 53, Ganado 43
Poston Butte 57, Vista Grande 56
Prescott 99, Bullhead City Mohave 31
Queen Creek 60, Gilbert Highland 50
Rio Rico 68, Douglas 34
Scottsdale Coronado 52, Phoenix Cortez 50
Sedona Red Rock 62, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 47
Sierra Vista Buena 82, Tucson Arizona IRHS 70
Tempe 65, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 33
Tempe Prep 78, Kearny Ray 46
Thatcher 73, Globe 40
Tucson Canyon del Oro 81, Tucson Cholla 57
Tucson Catalina Foothills 61, Casa Grande 40
Tucson Palo Verde 53, Safford 45
Tucson Pueblo 68, Tucson Flowing Wells 46
Tucson Sabino 76, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0
Valley Vista 76, Glendale Copper Canyon 46
Veritas Prep 62, North Phoenix Preparatory 47
Willcox 46, Bisbee 43
Williams 83, Ash Fork 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anthem Prep vs. San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif., ccd.
El Capitan vs. Red Mesa, ccd.
Fredonia vs. Rock Point, ccd.
Gilbert Classical Academy vs. Rancho Solano Prep, ccd.
Highland Prep vs. Desert Heights Prep, ccd.
Mohave Accelerated vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.
Red Valley Cove vs. Shonto, ccd.
San Tan Charter vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
Sells Tohono O’Odham vs. The Gregory School, ccd.
Tucson Empire vs. Pusch Ridge Christian, ccd.
