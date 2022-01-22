ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avondale Westview 53, Tolleson 42

Basha 59, Yuma Cibola 38

Cibecue 68, San Simon 48

Desert Edge 76, Scottsdale Notre Dame 53

El Mirage Dysart 52, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 45

Flagstaff 65, Cottonwood Mingus 61

Flagstaff Coconino 41, Lee Williams High School 32

Flagstaff Northland Prep 47, Scottsdale Prep 35

Glendale Apollo 78, Gila Ridge 48

Glendale O’Connor 74, Glendale Mountain Ridge 64

Glendale Prep 57, Glendale North Pointe 18

Globe Liberty 88, Scottsdale Chaparral 69

Holbrook 71, Winslow 40

Laveen Chavez 79, Phoenix Maryvale 42

Lincoln 51, Superior 24

Marana 62, Tucson Amphitheater 42

Maricopa 64, Tucson 45

Mayer 65, Seligman 48

Mesa 55, Mesa Mountain View 49

Mesa Desert Ridge 41, Phoenix Desert Vista 39

Mesa Dobson 67, Mesa Skyline 30

Mesa Red Mountain 57, Mesa Westwood 45

Mohave Valley River Valley 53, Heritage Academy - Laveen 35

Morenci 62, Benson 41

NFL YET College Prep Academy 75, The Gregory School 72

Nogales 72, Tucson Rincon 67

North Valley Christian Academy 86, Mountainside 14

Perry 59, Chandler 29

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 83, Kingman Academy of Learning 50

Phoenix Brophy 57, Chandler Hamilton 40

Phoenix Country Day 55, St. Johns 26

Phoenix North Canyon 73, Glendale Independence 35

Phoenix Pinnacle 52, Boulder Creek 46

Phoenix St. Mary’s 90, Phoenix Moon Valley 53

Phoenix Thunderbird 59, Phoenix Greenway 52

Pima 94, Tombstone 34

Pinon 53, Ganado 43

Poston Butte 57, Vista Grande 56

Prescott 99, Bullhead City Mohave 31

Queen Creek 60, Gilbert Highland 50

Rio Rico 68, Douglas 34

Scottsdale Coronado 52, Phoenix Cortez 50

Sedona Red Rock 62, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 47

Sierra Vista Buena 82, Tucson Arizona IRHS 70

Tempe 65, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 33

Tempe Prep 78, Kearny Ray 46

Thatcher 73, Globe 40

Tucson Canyon del Oro 81, Tucson Cholla 57

Tucson Catalina Foothills 61, Casa Grande 40

Tucson Palo Verde 53, Safford 45

Tucson Pueblo 68, Tucson Flowing Wells 46

Tucson Sabino 76, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0

Valley Vista 76, Glendale Copper Canyon 46

Veritas Prep 62, North Phoenix Preparatory 47

Willcox 46, Bisbee 43

Williams 83, Ash Fork 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anthem Prep vs. San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif., ccd.

El Capitan vs. Red Mesa, ccd.

Fredonia vs. Rock Point, ccd.

Gilbert Classical Academy vs. Rancho Solano Prep, ccd.

Highland Prep vs. Desert Heights Prep, ccd.

Mohave Accelerated vs. Wellton Antelope, ccd.

Red Valley Cove vs. Shonto, ccd.

San Tan Charter vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

Sells Tohono O’Odham vs. The Gregory School, ccd.

Tucson Empire vs. Pusch Ridge Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

