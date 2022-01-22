This Eye Cream Combats Dryness, Fine Lines, and Puffy Under Eyes — and It's My All-time Favorite

In my experience, there are two types of people in this world: Team Eye Cream or Team No Eye Cream. For the longest time, I was part of the latter. On one hand, I know how great eye treatments are for protecting the skin around your eyes. They can help decrease puffiness and improve the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. Plus, many formulas are incredibly moisturizing for your under-eye skin, which is naturally thinner than the rest of your face and prone to dryness. But on the other hand, eye creams can be pricey, and the results have always been just meh in my experience. I hadn't come across a formula that I found really transformative (and I've tried dozens of brands!). As a result, I started to lose faith in what many say is a beauty essential. But then I met Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, and I can now say I've switched teams. Team Eye Cream all the way.

